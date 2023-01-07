Read full article on original website
Gallagher releases statement on start of Newsom’s second term
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on the beginning of Gov. Newsom’s second term:. “California needs a new direction. In Gov. Newsom’s first term, homelessness and crime exploded, utility bills and gas prices have skyrocketed, California’s water crisis deepened, students struggled in failing schools and wildfires continued to destroy our forests and towns.
Business Roundtable welcomes second term of Governor Gavin Newsom
California Business Roundtable President Rob Lapsley issued the following statement today in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s inauguration:. “The Roundtable joins the rest of the state in congratulating Governor Gavin Newsom on his inauguration today. The next four years will require strong leadership, clear vision, and long hours to create balanced solutions that keep us on a path toward economic growth and prosperity. We stand ready to work together to help California lead on critical issues, including the cost-of-living crisis, housing construction, water supply and storage, innovative ways to address our homelessness crisis, and responsible and affordable transitions in the energy and transportation sectors. We look forward to working with the governor on ensuing our state continues to be a place that is affordable for all Californians while allowing businesses to grow, foster new and cutting-edge ideas, and where we are an economic and innovative leader on the global stage.”
Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California
US Coast Guard pollution responders are coordinating with partners in response to an oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach, Friday. The estimated 1 and a half to 2-mile-long sheen is reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. The sheen’s cause is unknown at this time. At 2:34 p.m.,...
SoCalGas triples contribution to Gas Assistance Fund to help customers impacted by historically high natural gas prices
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bills beginning Jan. 17. Customers will be facing bills that could be double or higher compared to last year’s winter bills. The high bills...
