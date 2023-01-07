Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?
The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss
Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
"In a lot of ways, me, Sam and Kevin were our big three." - Paul Pierce opens up about Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo's rocky relationship during their time together
In the recent episode “KG Certified: Ticket & The Truth”, both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett walked down memory lane and talked about their playing years with the green and white
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
