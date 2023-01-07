ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss

Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
DALLAS, TX
