Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Related
Natchitoches Central's hire of Many's Jess Curtis highlights Central Louisiana football coaching carousel
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many coach Jess Curtis by Parker Waters The best hires are the ones that you never see coming. Nearly a month after winning his third state championship in nine years, Many coach Jess Curtis was named as Natchitoches Central’s new football coach Thursday. “It is ...
kalb.com
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
crescentcitysports.com
Many’s Tackett Curtis voted Louisiana’s Mr. Football
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made history in his home state this week by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association – Louisiana Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound enforcer becomes the first Many athlete to...
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Lakeview vs Peabody, Avoyelles Charter vs Pineville & Avoyelles Charter vs Avoyelles
The Lakeview Gators jumped out to a 32 to 25 lead in the first half but the second half belonged to Peabody as they won the game 68-59. The Warhorses scored 32 points in the third quarter to regain the lead and held on to it. Jordan Matthews led the...
kalb.com
LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
kalb.com
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win...
kalb.com
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
kalb.com
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Monday night’s scary scene when Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field, there has been a growing sense of urgency to provide more life-saving resources to protect those suffering from cardiac arrest. That frightening moment...
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
KSLA
NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets new budget, mayor pro tem
GRAMBLING — It was a mix of old and new as Grambling’s City Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year Thursday night at City Hall. The City Council voted in a new mayor pro tempore in new alderman Delores Wilkerson Smith and adopted a new budget for 2023 while also maintaining a status quo by approving to return its four non-elected city officials to their positions under new Mayor Alvin Bradley.
yieldpro.com
Student housing community at Louisiana Tech University sells
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of CEV Ruston, a 120-unit / 432-bed student-housing community primarily serving the 11,000 students at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. JLL represented the seller, Timberline Real Estate Ventures, and Briar Meads Capital acquired the asset. Constructed in 2008, CEV...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 0