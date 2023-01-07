ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

kalb.com

LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Many’s Tackett Curtis voted Louisiana’s Mr. Football

Already headed to California to begin classes at USC Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made history in his home state this week by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association – Louisiana Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound enforcer becomes the first Many athlete to...
MANY, LA
kalb.com

LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure

Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
BOYCE, LA
K945

Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark

A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
DIXIE INN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling gets new budget, mayor pro tem

GRAMBLING — It was a mix of old and new as Grambling’s City Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year Thursday night at City Hall. The City Council voted in a new mayor pro tempore in new alderman Delores Wilkerson Smith and adopted a new budget for 2023 while also maintaining a status quo by approving to return its four non-elected city officials to their positions under new Mayor Alvin Bradley.
GRAMBLING, LA
yieldpro.com

Student housing community at Louisiana Tech University sells

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of CEV Ruston, a 120-unit / 432-bed student-housing community primarily serving the 11,000 students at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. JLL represented the seller, Timberline Real Estate Ventures, and Briar Meads Capital acquired the asset. Constructed in 2008, CEV...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA

