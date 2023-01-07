Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna Public Library presents: “The Museum of the Lost”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique...
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
seehafernews.com
Four Arrested at Packers/Lions Game
The Green Bay Police Department was rather busy last night at Lambeau Field. A total of 46 calls for service were reported, which is tied for the second most this season. The only game where more calls came in was the November 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys where 51 were reported.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The mood at Lambeau Field
Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 young professionals of fdl future 5 recipients
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac have announced the Future 5 recipients. This year’s recipients are Campbellsport Village administrator Charlie Kudy, President of LEB Insurance Group, Michael Leb, Josh Michjels and Becca Schumacher with Wisconsin Lighting Lab, and Jon Venhuizen with SIA Insurance. The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac established the Future 5 Award in 2013 as a way to support and recognize upcoming leaders in the community.
City of Green Bay reveals list of candidates for local races in 2023
Green Bay's city clerk has revealed the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for this year's local elections.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. The mom, who was not identified, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child and a...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day. A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. “It was emotional,”...
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. Three people...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/7/23 Wautoma House Fire
No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
