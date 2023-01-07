Read full article on original website
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
2 dead in Luling after 'domestic incident,' St. Charles Parish authorities say
Two people were found dead overnight inside a home in Luling, St. Charles Parish officials said early Monday. Update: Father, son dead after argument, authorities say. There was an increased police presence in the 200 block of 4th Street (map), authorities said at 1:20 a.m. Monday, but there's no threat to the public.
Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online...
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
Another multiple murder as violent crime surges further in 2023
The plague of violence in New Orleans won’t let up in the new year. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that occurred in the 3300 block of Banks Street,” the NOPD’s Breanna Bringier said in an email around 11:30pm.
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, detectives were called to Market Street in Raceland sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. Recalls include Mercedes SUVs, bicycle handlebars, and children's pajamas. Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound.
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
‘We are honored:’ La. nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy. The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish. “This...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
Man dead, child wounded in Harvey shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened this morning in Harvey. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of two males being shot outside a bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Blvd
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
North Shore shoplifting crew sought
Mandeville Police need your help to track down a crew of shoplifters who hit two stores before Christmas and made off with over $2,000 in goods.
