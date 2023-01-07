Read full article on original website
NJ2AZ
2d ago
Oh the horror of technology, jets are too loud motorcycles, helicopters, trucks, cars but a fighter jet blast by their Patriots...🤣🤣🤣
Reply
3
Fantum
2d ago
Just proves that some people will complain about anything!! Get the hell off of my world!!!!
Reply
5
_Samuel_
2d ago
I'm still waiting on drone delivery of my "Acme" anvil.
Reply(1)
9
Related
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
AZFamily
Vitalant hosting blood drives as shortage continues; donors get free WM Phoenix Open tickets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vitalant, the U.S.’s largest independent blood services provider, has announced a national emergency blood shortage. And the organization is offering a good deal to complete your good deed. The blood supply for around 900 hospitals dipped to its lowest level in a year. Eligible donors,...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
AZFamily
Be careful when streaming online sports
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson
On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson. On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Poison control calls climb for kids eating their parents' weed edibles
PHOENIX — A warning for parents and caregivers: More and more kids are getting sick after being exposed to marijuana edibles. In fact, the number of calls to poison control centers about kids accidentally eating THC edibles, often packaged to look like candy or cookies has risen significantly. According...
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
citysuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat
"The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
Comments / 16