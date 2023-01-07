ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 16

NJ2AZ
2d ago

Oh the horror of technology, jets are too loud motorcycles, helicopters, trucks, cars but a fighter jet blast by their Patriots...🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
Fantum
2d ago

Just proves that some people will complain about anything!! Get the hell off of my world!!!!

Reply
5
_Samuel_
2d ago

I'm still waiting on drone delivery of my "Acme" anvil.

Reply(1)
9
Related
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Be careful when streaming online sports

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy