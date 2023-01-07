PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO