Tempe, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Sunnyside wins Peoria Tournament of Champions; Audrey Jimenez first female champ

Sunnyside world-class wrestler Audrey Jimenez continues to make history while helping the Blue Devils keep winning prestigious events. A week after earning her second consecutive title in the Mile High Challenge at Prescott Valley against male competition, Jimenez earned the 106-pound title Saturday also against males in the 56th Annual Peoria Tournament of Champions at Peoria High School. She is the first female champ in the event’s history.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found in Buckeye desert aren’t Daniel Robinson, father says

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of Daniel Robinson, who went missing after leaving a Buckeye job site over a year ago, says the human remains found in the desert over the weekend don’t belong to his son. David Robinson tweeted that the remains weren’t Daniel’s, citing Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, someone was off-roading in the area when they came across a skull and bones. Police haven’t identified whose remains were found.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dry, warm start to the week for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek leaders cut the ribbon on phase one of Crismon High

Queen Creek Unified School District leaders cut the ribbon on Crismon High School (CHS) Dec. 12 after its auditorium opened last month, marking the completion of phase one for the school district's third high school. District and community leaders celebrated this milestone welcoming dignitaries from the Town of Queen Creek,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Detectives investigating Make-A-Wish Foundation statue theft in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police detectives are investigating the theft of a statue outside the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America building in central Phoenix. The statue is of Chris Greicius, a seven-year-old boy who died of leukemia in 1980 after the Department of Public Safety granted him his wish to be a police officer for a day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains

An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
BUCKEYE, AZ

