Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands attend Jackrabbit pep rally in Frisco ahead of big game
Thousands of fans have made their way to Frisco for the game this weekend, and Saturday night the SDSU Alumni Association hosted a pep rally for Jackrabbit fans.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
SDSU Collegian
Jackrabbit superfan follows his alma mater into national title game
Keith Jensen has been an avid follower of South Dakota State athletics for over 70 years. The self-proclaimed “Jacks number 1 fan” arrived in Frisco, Texas Thursday with his wife Cherie to watch his alma mater take on North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls pet shop is looking to find the person who broke in and stole some expensive puppies. We are...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night from Sioux Falls pet shop
A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort, from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out without all of the stress. “You come in, you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that...
Comments / 0