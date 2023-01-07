ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
BROOKINGS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap

Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
FRISCO, TX
SDSU Collegian

Jackrabbit superfan follows his alma mater into national title game

Keith Jensen has been an avid follower of South Dakota State athletics for over 70 years. The self-proclaimed “Jacks number 1 fan” arrived in Frisco, Texas Thursday with his wife Cherie to watch his alma mater take on North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
VERMILLION, SD
CBS Sports

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls pet shop is looking to find the person who broke in and stole some expensive puppies. We are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort, from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out without all of the stress. “You come in, you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

