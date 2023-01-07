ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview

Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke men's soccer midfielder Peter Stroud finishes runner-up for 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy

A step short, but an incredible honor nonetheless. At Friday evening's MAC Hermann Trophy banquet in St. Louis, junior midfielder Peter Stroud fell just short of college soccer's top individual prize after being named a finalist in December 2022. The award went to Creighton's Duncan McGuire, with Syracuse's Levonte Johnson finishing as the other runner-up.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

X-Factor: Duke men's basketball needs excellence from Dariq Whitehead to overcome Pittsburgh

After surviving Boston College, Duke men's basketball heads home to take on Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone brings you a player on each squad to watch for in the matchup:. To put it lightly, Duke has been in a bit of a rut. While they have the necessary defensive prowess and offensive weapons inside the paint, the Blue Devils have lacked a true sharpshooter. Big losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State made it even clearer that Duke needs someone who can pull up on midrange jumpers and consistently make 3-pointers. The Blue Devils may find themselves a solution in one of their highly-touted freshmen, Dariq Whitehead.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week

The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other

UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Boston College

Duke (-9.5) vs. Boston College. Ahead of the Blue Devils' most recent loss to N.C. State, their start to the ACC season looked encouraging. Duke had the length and the size—in players such as Ryan Young, who is 6-foot-10, and Dereck Lively II, who stands at 7-foot-1—to be competitive against the Wolfpack. The three freshmen who started—Lively, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski—each ranked in the top 20 in the 2022 recruiting class. Additionally, armed with Jaylen Blakes, who recently played two back-to-back breakout games, and the leadership of junior captain Jeremy Roach, the lineup looked good on paper.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke men's basketball avoids upset, escapes Boston College with last-second road win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—As the saying goes, pressure makes diamonds. Entering its Saturday afternoon matchup against Boston College, Duke found itself under immense scrutiny. N.C. State just handled them on the road, and the Blue Devils, tasked with bouncing back with their backs against the wall, found themselves with their biggest test yet.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Commits to Campbell

Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has committed to play for Campbell for his final year of eligibility. Provillon entered the Transfer Portal on December 5th. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy