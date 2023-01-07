After surviving Boston College, Duke men's basketball heads home to take on Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone brings you a player on each squad to watch for in the matchup:. To put it lightly, Duke has been in a bit of a rut. While they have the necessary defensive prowess and offensive weapons inside the paint, the Blue Devils have lacked a true sharpshooter. Big losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State made it even clearer that Duke needs someone who can pull up on midrange jumpers and consistently make 3-pointers. The Blue Devils may find themselves a solution in one of their highly-touted freshmen, Dariq Whitehead.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO