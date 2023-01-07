Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview
Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer midfielder Peter Stroud finishes runner-up for 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy
A step short, but an incredible honor nonetheless. At Friday evening's MAC Hermann Trophy banquet in St. Louis, junior midfielder Peter Stroud fell just short of college soccer's top individual prize after being named a finalist in December 2022. The award went to Creighton's Duncan McGuire, with Syracuse's Levonte Johnson finishing as the other runner-up.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke men's basketball needs excellence from Dariq Whitehead to overcome Pittsburgh
After surviving Boston College, Duke men's basketball heads home to take on Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone brings you a player on each squad to watch for in the matchup:. To put it lightly, Duke has been in a bit of a rut. While they have the necessary defensive prowess and offensive weapons inside the paint, the Blue Devils have lacked a true sharpshooter. Big losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State made it even clearer that Duke needs someone who can pull up on midrange jumpers and consistently make 3-pointers. The Blue Devils may find themselves a solution in one of their highly-touted freshmen, Dariq Whitehead.
Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week
The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other
UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
Chronicle
'That’s what it’s all about': Whitehead, Mitchell save the day as Duke men's basketball ekes out win at Boston College
Sometimes, we think we lost something—phones, wallets, keys—so we pad our pockets, look on chairs and ask our friends if they’ve seen it. A few minutes later, we laugh at ourselves because it was in our hands the whole time. No. 16 Duke’s 65-64 win over Boston...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keeshawn Silver, UNC transfer and former 5-star DL, announces SEC commitment
Keeshawn Silver, a former 5-star defensive lineman, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Silver announced on social media that he would play at Kentucky, and he will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. Silver, who is known by the nickname ‘Big Kountry,’ entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
Chronicle
And one: Improvement from Whitehead, crucial free throws help Duke men's basketball down Boston College
After each Duke game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils survived a scare against Boston College to win 65-64 and grab their first away victory of the season. The Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One Player: Dariq Whitehead. Over...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must switch up starters, score early to beat Boston College
After an 84-60 loss to N.C. State Wednesday night, No. 16 Duke has a chance to improve its record with a rematch against Boston College. Before the 1 p.m. game Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., the Blue Zone has three keys to a Blue Devil victory:. Switch up the starting...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Boston College
Duke (-9.5) vs. Boston College. Ahead of the Blue Devils' most recent loss to N.C. State, their start to the ACC season looked encouraging. Duke had the length and the size—in players such as Ryan Young, who is 6-foot-10, and Dereck Lively II, who stands at 7-foot-1—to be competitive against the Wolfpack. The three freshmen who started—Lively, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski—each ranked in the top 20 in the 2022 recruiting class. Additionally, armed with Jaylen Blakes, who recently played two back-to-back breakout games, and the leadership of junior captain Jeremy Roach, the lineup looked good on paper.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball avoids upset, escapes Boston College with last-second road win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—As the saying goes, pressure makes diamonds. Entering its Saturday afternoon matchup against Boston College, Duke found itself under immense scrutiny. N.C. State just handled them on the road, and the Blue Devils, tasked with bouncing back with their backs against the wall, found themselves with their biggest test yet.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Boston College
No. 16 Duke started off strong on the road Saturday against Boston College at Conte Forum and secured the halftime lead with a late run. The Eagles are hanging around, though, as the Blue Devils are up 37-33 at the break. Switch up the starters. A team release Saturday morning...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Commits to Campbell
Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has committed to play for Campbell for his final year of eligibility. Provillon entered the Transfer Portal on December 5th. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
A passion for fashion! NC A&T grad launches clothing collection on SHEIN
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reservations sales counselor by day and a custom fashion designer by night. A North Carolina A&T State University graduate is living out her fashion dreams after snagging a major deal with an online retail company. Fashion is more than just a passion for clothing designer...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
