Durham, NC

Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview

Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
Duke men's soccer midfielder Peter Stroud to forgo remaining eligibility, pursue professional career

After three incredibly successful years in Durham, the next step in Peter Stroud's illustrious career will be in the professional ranks. Following a runner-up finish in MAC Hermann Trophy voting Friday evening—the award is given to the top player in college soccer—the junior midfielder announced via Instagram Saturday that he will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility to pursue a professional soccer career.
Duke women’s soccer striker Michelle Cooper wins 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy

Okay, now you can call her the greatest Duke women’s soccer player of all time. Michelle Cooper was named the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Friday evening, becoming the first Blue Devil to win in the women’s soccer program’s 35-year history. The sophomore striker also became the first Duke player, women’s or men’s, to win since Andrew Wegner in 2011. She led the Power 5 and finished second nationally in both goals and points, despite missing some time to open the season.
Duke men's basketball captain Jeremy Roach out with reaggravated toe injury against Boston College

For the second time this season, the Blue Devils went to work without their captain. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach is out for Saturday's ACC road game against Boston College, per a team release Saturday morning. Roach initially suffered the injury in Duke's Nov. 27 loss to Purdue at the Phil Knight Legacy, and previously missed Duke's Dec. 10 win over Maryland Eastern Shore with the same ailment.
Duke men's basketball avoids upset, escapes Boston College with last-second road win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—As the saying goes, pressure makes diamonds. Entering its Saturday afternoon matchup against Boston College, Duke found itself under immense scrutiny. N.C. State just handled them on the road, and the Blue Devils, tasked with bouncing back with their backs against the wall, found themselves with their biggest test yet.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Boston College

Duke (-9.5) vs. Boston College. Ahead of the Blue Devils' most recent loss to N.C. State, their start to the ACC season looked encouraging. Duke had the length and the size—in players such as Ryan Young, who is 6-foot-10, and Dereck Lively II, who stands at 7-foot-1—to be competitive against the Wolfpack. The three freshmen who started—Lively, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski—each ranked in the top 20 in the 2022 recruiting class. Additionally, armed with Jaylen Blakes, who recently played two back-to-back breakout games, and the leadership of junior captain Jeremy Roach, the lineup looked good on paper.
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
