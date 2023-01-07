Duke (-9.5) vs. Boston College. Ahead of the Blue Devils' most recent loss to N.C. State, their start to the ACC season looked encouraging. Duke had the length and the size—in players such as Ryan Young, who is 6-foot-10, and Dereck Lively II, who stands at 7-foot-1—to be competitive against the Wolfpack. The three freshmen who started—Lively, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski—each ranked in the top 20 in the 2022 recruiting class. Additionally, armed with Jaylen Blakes, who recently played two back-to-back breakout games, and the leadership of junior captain Jeremy Roach, the lineup looked good on paper.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO