An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO