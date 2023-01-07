Read full article on original website
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions
Some may call them the team of destiny, but the elusive championship is no more. What could be sweeter than winning the program’s first Division I title? How about taking down your arch rival in “Fargo South”? That’s right, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are FCS National Champions after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 45-21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment
An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State predictions, odds: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
A fierce rivalry renews on Sunday in the FCS Championship Game as the top-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the No. 3-seeded North Dakota State Bison. The programs are natural rivals in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Jackrabbits (13-1) staged a comeback for a 23-21 victory over the Bison (12-2) in conference play on their way to the MVFC title behind an 8-0 mark. The clubs have never met in the FCS final, but the Bison have won all four prior postseason meetings between the programs.
