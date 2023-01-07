ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS News

An embarrassment in the House | 60 Minutes

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members.
CBS News

Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders

Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Constituents rally to call for Rep. George Santos' resignation

Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them. Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
CBS News

Georgia grand jury wraps up Trump 2020 election probe

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has completed its investigation into whether former President Trump and his allies violated laws in their efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss if criminal charges could be on the table.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week in office

Washington — Newly sworn-in Congressman George Santos will begin his first week in office facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In a civil complaint filed Monday with the agency and reviewed by CBS News, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center accused Santos, a Republican from New York, of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses, including for an apartment rental, and for submitting false information about both the source of his campaign donations and his campaign's expenses.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

