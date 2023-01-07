ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions

Some may call them the team of destiny, but the elusive championship is no more. What could be sweeter than winning the program’s first Division I title? How about taking down your arch rival in “Fargo South”? That’s right, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are FCS National Champions after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 45-21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap

Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
