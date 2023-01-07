ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
KSAT 12

VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen

SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
KSAT 12

Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
