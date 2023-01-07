SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

