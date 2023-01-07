Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
At least 3 families displaced after fire rips through home in NE Bexar County, officials say
At least three families in Northeast Bexar County are looking for a new place to stay after a large fire destroyed a home Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Twin Creekfarm, off Crestway Road near FM 78.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
Three people killed in crash on the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed, including a child and a teenager, after a crash on the north side of San Antonio. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco. Police said it appears the driver of an SUV...
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
KSAT 12
Crews respond to East Side fire; building a total loss, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned building on the East Side is considered a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels. Upon arrival, SAFD...
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
KTSA
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
Community steps up to help young cancer patient who lost both of her parents
SAN ANTONIO — In the middle of a fight with cancer, a young girl lost both of her parents just months apart. Non-profit Campaign One at a Time, stepped in so she wouldn’t have to feel alone. When she heard the crack in her grandmother’s voice. 5-year-old Emerie...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
KSAT 12
Late-night garage fire damages East Side home; residents unharmed, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are without a place to stay after a fire damaged their East Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Roark Drive, not far from East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
