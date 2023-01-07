Read full article on original website
Michael Garnet
2d ago
I don't care who you are ie. rapper, country star, rockNroller, hipster, blues singer, housewife, blue collar working man, CEO of a fortune 500 company, homeless veteran if you recognize you have a problem and you are staying sober then you are fighting for your life and I tip my hat to you. I am an addict myself and know the fight. keep on keeping on man! YOU GOT THIS!
ThatsHer
2d ago
We need more rappers like this speaking out being themselves. The ones that do rap about lean and perc’s don’t even be doing them fr. I applaud this dude for being real. That’s what you call a stand up man.
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula
Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Goes Off On His Girlfriend For Linking With His Opps: ‘Y’all Can Have Her’
Quando Rondo seems to be going through a difficult time with his girlfriend at the moment, claiming that she linked up with his opps. The Never Broke Again rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (December 27) to let off some steam over his girlfriend betraying him. According to Rondo, the woman allegedly paid a visit to one of his enemies, and that is a red flag in his book.
Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’
Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Shows Love To Takeoff On Livestream, Calls Out Haters
“I want all y’all to know, none of y’all love him no more than I do,” said Prince. The investigation into Takeoff’s death continues as a suspect has been arrested. The Migos star fell victim to a shooting that occurred last November 1 in Houston. From the onset, a scandal erupted after a video of the tragedy reached social media and showed J. Prince Jr. walking past the rapper’s dead body. It was a highly-talked-about moment that social media users discussed far and wide, but the Prince family made it clear that they love Takeoff.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married
NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
HipHopDX.com
Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death
As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
