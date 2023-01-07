ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'

In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines. A video released […]
MISSOURI STATE
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
The Des Moines Register

For first time in decades Iowa has an all-Republican congressional delegation. Here's what they want to do

When U.S. Rep-elect Zach Nunn swears into office on Tuesday, it mark the first time since the 1950s that Iowa's D.C. delegation will be comprised of entirely Republicans. It's the result of a strong midterm election cycle for the Iowa GOP: Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in November, ousting two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. Republican incumbents won reelection to the state's other three U.S. House seats. ...
IOWA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach.    “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble

The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: New House Speaker named after lengthy, contentious voting

ST. LOUIS – After an epic fight that saw Republican lawmakers seemingly about to come to blows, we have a new Speaker of the House. Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the state’s new United States Senator on Wednesday. Two days later, his colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, learned who his top Democrat challenger might be.
MISSOURI STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

With House speaker elected on 15th try, Warren County’s new congressman is finally sworn-in

It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

