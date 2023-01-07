Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MissouriTed RiversMissouri State
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'
In an ad announcing Lucas Kunce's campaign, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the Missouri senator's now-infamous run through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a dig at his soon-to-be opponent, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. In the ad, released Friday, a Hawley look-alike runs down a road while wearing a suit and blue tie — a nod to the senator's now-infamous run through the...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines. A video released […]
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…
Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans to stake out primary challenges against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP senators who voted with the leader.
Senate passes resolution condemning Jan. sixth insurrection on two-year anniversary
A resolution condemning the January sixth insurrection at the U.S. Capitol passed the Kentucky Senate on Friday. It came two years to the day since protesters stormed the capitol building.
For first time in decades Iowa has an all-Republican congressional delegation. Here's what they want to do
When U.S. Rep-elect Zach Nunn swears into office on Tuesday, it mark the first time since the 1950s that Iowa's D.C. delegation will be comprised of entirely Republicans. It's the result of a strong midterm election cycle for the Iowa GOP: Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in November, ousting two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. Republican incumbents won reelection to the state's other three U.S. House seats. ...
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Democrat launches bid against Josh Hawley highlighting Jan. 6
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has his first high-profile Democratic challenger, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who launched a run Friday by highlighting Hawley's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Two years after the riot at the Capitol, Kunce announced his bid with a two-minute launch video that features a photo of Hawley...
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble
The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: New House Speaker named after lengthy, contentious voting
ST. LOUIS – After an epic fight that saw Republican lawmakers seemingly about to come to blows, we have a new Speaker of the House. Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the state’s new United States Senator on Wednesday. Two days later, his colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, learned who his top Democrat challenger might be.
With House speaker elected on 15th try, Warren County’s new congressman is finally sworn-in
It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.
At Last, Becca Balint Is Sworn In as Vermont's First Congresswoman
More than a year after she launched her campaign for U.S. House — and following a week in Washington, D.C., that felt like an eternity — Becca Balint can officially call herself Vermont’s first congresswoman. At 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the most arduous battle for Speaker of...
Becca Balint sworn into Congress after days of chaos over speaker vote
Vermont’s sole member of the U.S. House is now officially the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Balint sworn into Congress after days of chaos over speaker vote.
