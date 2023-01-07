ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Inside Aaron Rodgers’ dating life: ‘He makes Pete Davidson seem demure’

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3kvP_0k6Jzp8100

Just a few weeks after what appeared to be a messy breakup with his last rumored girlfriend, the podcaster “Blu of Earth,” Green Bay Packers quarterback and resident Lothario Aaron Rodgers has reportedly moved on yet again — with the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodgers, 39 and Mallory Edens, 26, the daughter of Wes Edens, haven’t confirmed they are in a relationship. But a source told Sportsgossip.com that the pair, who have been friends for years, became romantic recently after things fizzled out between the NFL star and Blu Of Earth.

Mallory, a model who graduated from Princeton in 2018, reportedly attended Green Bay’s 41-17 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The outlet shared a screen grab of Edens posing in Packers gear.

“What’s strange about Aaron is how public he is about his love life,” said Rob Shuter, who hosts the “Naughty But Nice” podcast. “He makes Pete Davidson look positively demure in comparison.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITbc4_0k6Jzp8100
Edens, a model, graduated from Princeton in 2018.
Getty Images

Shuter also said that it’s puzzling to figure out what kind of woman Rodgers goes for.

“Tom Brady, Brad Pitt, Leo Di Caprio — those guys all have a type,” Shuter told The Post. “[For a while, it was] just open up the new Victoria’s Secret catalog and you’ll find Leo’s new girlfriend. But with Rodgers, it’s so random. The women he dates don’t seem to have anything in common with the one before.”

Very little was known about Rodgers’ lovers prior to 2011 when he took up briefly with “Gossip Girl” star Jessica Szohr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQwVP_0k6Jzp8100
Destiny Newton was Rodgers’ hometown sweetheart.

He was reportedly engaged prior to meeting Szohr to a hometown sweetheart named Destiny Newton , who he met at church camp while a teenager. He rarely if ever spoke about her publicly though the two were photographed together on multiple occasions.

Rodgers reportedly split with Szohr because of impossible work schedules.

The reigning two-time NFL MVP’s next romance had more staying power. He hooked up with actress Olivia Munn in the spring of 2014 and the pair lasted three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsY0i_0k6Jzp8100
The QB dated Jessica Szohr from “Gossip Girl.”
Getty Images

Munn dished freely about her relationship with Rodgers, including game-day sex habits and his rumored estrangement from his Christian family.

“I was friendly with Jordan [Rodgers’s brother, a former “Bachelorette” contestant] and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn said after their 2017 breakup in a 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPjIU_0k6Jzp8100
Olivia Munn and Rodgers were together for a few years.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234hU9_0k6Jzp8100
Rodgers then moved on to race-car driver Danica Patrick.
FilmMagic

“Before he and I started dating, [Aaron] hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating,” she said.

Munn said she encouraged Rodgers, who was born in Chico, Calif., and spent most of his childhood there, to have a heart-to-heart with his family.

“They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014,” Munn said in the 2018 interview. “I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”

After splitting with Munn, Rodgers was seen on a golf date with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach in the spring of 2017, according to TMZ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ET0Rj_0k6Jzp8100
Actress Shailene Woodley and Rodgers were engaged before breaking up.
aaronrodgers12/Instagram

But that romance appeared to fizzle out as soon as it began and Rodgers moved on to former Indy Car race driver Danica Patrick. They were together two years during which time documented their vacations and date nights together . In 2019, they even purchased a $28 million Malibu estate .

But by the summer of 2020, the couple was kaput.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcoTa_0k6Jzp8100
Podcaster Blu of Earth was linked to Rodgers recently.
Blu of Earth/ Instagram

Rodgers didn’t sound too upset about it, though.

In September 2020, Rodgers in an interview on SiriusXM with Pat McAfee that he had a “new and increased love of life.”

“I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GusX6_0k6Jzp8100
Edens and Rodgers have reportedly been friends for years.
Mallory Edens

It didn’t take long for Rodgers to find himself in another high-profile relationship, however. He was first linked to Shailene Woodley in February 2021. Rodgers then shocked both the sports world and Hollywood when announced that he was engaged .

While accepting the Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors, the football star thanked his fiancée — though he didn’t give a name.

Reports broke in February 2022 — almost exactly one year after Rodgers announced the engagement — that he and Woodley decided to call off the wedding and go their separate ways.

“Aaron is like the eternal teenage boy,” Shuter said. “He seems to get infatuated but it never lasts very long. He acts more like someone 22, not someone pushing 40.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Aaron Rodgers' New Relationship

Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, but according to reports, it's a casual thing. According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks team owner. Rodgers has a minority stake in the franchise. Rodgers and Edens have been spotting sitting...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Olivia Dunne asks fans to ‘be respectful’ of gymnastics community after wild scene

Olivia Dunne is asking her fans to “be respectful” to fellow competitors following a wild scene at LSU’s season-opening loss to Utah on Friday. In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, the LSU gymnast — who is regarded as one of the most influential college athletes — wrote, “I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job.” Fans did not hold back their support for the 20-year-old gymnast at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New York Post

Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’

Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
New York Post

Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa, calls out Michael Kay’s Jets report: ‘Hilarious’

Zach Wilson’s mom is laughing over a report that her family’s close relationship with the Jets could help keep the quarterback with the team. Lisa Wilson took to her Instagram Stories to deny a report by Michael Kay, who said on his radio show Friday, “I was told by someone close to ownership that Zach Wilson is definitely coming back next year.” Kay then suggested that the relationship between Wilson’s family and team owner Woody Johnson could be why Wilson remains on the Jets for a third season after he was benched multiple times. Lisa, however, said that her family has only...
New York Post

Chris Harrison: I had ‘deteriorated,’ was stalked after ‘Bachelor’ exit

His rose had wilted. TV host Chris Harrison said in his highly anticipated interview on Monday that he physically had “deteriorated,” and was allegedly stalked, after being eliminated as host of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” series on ABC. Harrison, who led the reality dating contest franchise since 2002, made the revelations in the debut episode of his new podcast “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.” “I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep, I didn’t eat,” said the 51-year-old. “It was just one gut-punch after the other, and mentally and physically I deteriorated pretty bad.” Harrison resigned from his hosting gig in June 2021...
New York Post

Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, posts ‘one happy family’ pic after awkward TV moment

Giants quarterback Davis Webb’s first NFL start on Sunday wasn’t without a few memorable moments both on and off the field. As the Giants’ season finale against the Eagles got underway in Philadelphia, cameras panned to a suite inside Lincoln Financial Field, where Webb’s parents, Donna and Matt, were seated with the quarterback’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson. The trio sported neutral expressions in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, which caught Twitter’s attention. “The loving family of Davis Webb,” the Talkin’ Giants fan account captioned the photo, while other viewers zeroed in on the space between Webb’s parents and Hickson. A short time after the game,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s inspirational late-night text to Bills teammates: ‘Thinking about y’all’

After an emotional stretch for the Bills, they entered the weekend with an uplifting message from safety Damar Hamlin. In the early hours of Saturday morning — 2:31 a.m. to be exact, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said — Hamlin sent players a text from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center: “I’m thinking about y’all. I’m sorry that I did that to y’all.” “For him to check on us when he’s the person going through what he’s going through, that just shows what type of person he is for him to check on us in a situation like that, when he’s the one...
New York Post

Rihanna teases Super Bowl halftime show with merch: ‘5 weeks from today’

As Rihanna would say, “This Is What You Came For.” Rihanna, 34, reminded her fans that her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance is just around the corner. The National Football League posted a video of Rihanna wearing a Fenty-branded football hoodie that she first posted to her Instagram story. “[Five] weeks from today,” her Instagram post teased. The hoodie featured the iconic photo that she used to announce she would be taking the stage during the halftime performance and is part of a limited-edition Savage X Fenty Game Day collection. The line features hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, beanies, jerseys and hats. She’s even selling a shirt that...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy