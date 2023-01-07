Inside Aaron Rodgers’ dating life: ‘He makes Pete Davidson seem demure’

Just a few weeks after what appeared to be a messy breakup with his last rumored girlfriend, the podcaster “Blu of Earth,” Green Bay Packers quarterback and resident Lothario Aaron Rodgers has reportedly moved on yet again — with the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodgers, 39 and Mallory Edens, 26, the daughter of Wes Edens, haven’t confirmed they are in a relationship. But a source told Sportsgossip.com that the pair, who have been friends for years, became romantic recently after things fizzled out between the NFL star and Blu Of Earth.

Mallory, a model who graduated from Princeton in 2018, reportedly attended Green Bay’s 41-17 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The outlet shared a screen grab of Edens posing in Packers gear.

“What’s strange about Aaron is how public he is about his love life,” said Rob Shuter, who hosts the “Naughty But Nice” podcast. “He makes Pete Davidson look positively demure in comparison.”

Edens, a model, graduated from Princeton in 2018. Getty Images

Shuter also said that it’s puzzling to figure out what kind of woman Rodgers goes for.

“Tom Brady, Brad Pitt, Leo Di Caprio — those guys all have a type,” Shuter told The Post. “[For a while, it was] just open up the new Victoria’s Secret catalog and you’ll find Leo’s new girlfriend. But with Rodgers, it’s so random. The women he dates don’t seem to have anything in common with the one before.”

Very little was known about Rodgers’ lovers prior to 2011 when he took up briefly with “Gossip Girl” star Jessica Szohr.

Destiny Newton was Rodgers’ hometown sweetheart.

He was reportedly engaged prior to meeting Szohr to a hometown sweetheart named Destiny Newton , who he met at church camp while a teenager. He rarely if ever spoke about her publicly though the two were photographed together on multiple occasions.

Rodgers reportedly split with Szohr because of impossible work schedules.

The reigning two-time NFL MVP’s next romance had more staying power. He hooked up with actress Olivia Munn in the spring of 2014 and the pair lasted three years.

The QB dated Jessica Szohr from “Gossip Girl.” Getty Images

Munn dished freely about her relationship with Rodgers, including game-day sex habits and his rumored estrangement from his Christian family.

“I was friendly with Jordan [Rodgers’s brother, a former “Bachelorette” contestant] and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn said after their 2017 breakup in a 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy .”

Olivia Munn and Rodgers were together for a few years. Getty Images

Rodgers then moved on to race-car driver Danica Patrick. FilmMagic

“Before he and I started dating, [Aaron] hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating,” she said.

Munn said she encouraged Rodgers, who was born in Chico, Calif., and spent most of his childhood there, to have a heart-to-heart with his family.

“They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014,” Munn said in the 2018 interview. “I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”

After splitting with Munn, Rodgers was seen on a golf date with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach in the spring of 2017, according to TMZ .

Actress Shailene Woodley and Rodgers were engaged before breaking up. aaronrodgers12/Instagram

But that romance appeared to fizzle out as soon as it began and Rodgers moved on to former Indy Car race driver Danica Patrick. They were together two years during which time documented their vacations and date nights together . In 2019, they even purchased a $28 million Malibu estate .

But by the summer of 2020, the couple was kaput.

Podcaster Blu of Earth was linked to Rodgers recently. Blu of Earth/ Instagram

Rodgers didn’t sound too upset about it, though.

In September 2020, Rodgers in an interview on SiriusXM with Pat McAfee that he had a “new and increased love of life.”

“I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space,” he said.

Edens and Rodgers have reportedly been friends for years. Mallory Edens

It didn’t take long for Rodgers to find himself in another high-profile relationship, however. He was first linked to Shailene Woodley in February 2021. Rodgers then shocked both the sports world and Hollywood when announced that he was engaged .

While accepting the Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors, the football star thanked his fiancée — though he didn’t give a name.

Reports broke in February 2022 — almost exactly one year after Rodgers announced the engagement — that he and Woodley decided to call off the wedding and go their separate ways.

“Aaron is like the eternal teenage boy,” Shuter said. “He seems to get infatuated but it never lasts very long. He acts more like someone 22, not someone pushing 40.”