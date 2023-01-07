ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend

By Carlos Greer
 2 days ago

Pics don’t lie!

Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique ‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021.

It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told.

A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined,” the insider added.

Shakira and Gerard Pique were together for 11 years before calling it quits last year.
Pique and Shakira announced their separation last year after 11 years together. They lived together in Barcelona, Spain for eight year, but we’re told the singer and their children are moving back to Miami .

Shakira described the split as “incredibly difficult” in an October 2022 Elle digital cover story that published last September.

Shakira is upset to learn that Pique was allegedly seeing his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti while they were still together.
“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she said.

The singer has described her split from Pique as “incredibly difficult.”
It seems the split was still top of mind at the start of 2023. On New Year’s Day, she wrote in English and Spanish: “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

Reps for the former couple did not get back to us.

Comments / 31

LaRue Thompson
2d ago

He had a problem with her 10 year age difference all of a sudden its a problem 11 years and 2 boys and now it's a problem

Reply
6
Stephen Johnson
1d ago

The fact they were not married says it all. She was a play toy for him until she got old. Lesson learned for the feminists.

Reply(3)
3
MIMMIE
2d ago

Wake up sweetie, your not the first and won't be the last!

Reply(3)
7
