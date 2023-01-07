Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista ‘s 2022 was full of surprises.

The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes.

By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!”

It’s the first time the Marvel star has given fans a look into his romance with Baptista since Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the pair packing on the PDA last November.

In the pics, the couple kept a low profile as they walked through a crowd in Central Park while holding hands and wearing matching sunglasses and face masks.

At the time, a source told People that Evans and the Portuguese actress had been dating “for over a year, and it’s serious.”

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider added. “His family and friends all adore her.”

Days before the “Avengers: Infinity War” star’s romance with Baptista went public, he was named People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive . In the cover story for the publication, Evans talked about how he wanted to settle down and start a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he shared.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”