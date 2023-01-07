Read full article on original website
Governor Noem takes oath of office for second term (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
More than 100 bills filed ahead of 2023 legislative session
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session that opens Tuesday afternoon will be marked by rapidly rising prices for construction projects, including several proposed state prisons, as well as unexpected growth in state government revenue, and whether that additional revenue looks sustainable enough to afford tax cuts during a time of higher inflation, according to top lawmakers.
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
Older people moving to SD, United Van Lines says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United Van Lines data analysis, South Dakota ranked 8th in growth in terms of more people moving in than moving out. The state’s estimated population grew from 896,164 in July 2021 to 909,824 in July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
Jacks win national title; Noem sworn into 2nd term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.
Noem wants answers about security breach
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is furious with the federal government. She wants answers as to why her family’s personal information was released by the Januray 6th investigative committee. Among the hundreds of records posted online by the committee laying out the timeline of the events...
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test. In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Native American outreach marks Attorney General Vargo’s short term in office
Attorney General Mark Vargo stepped away from his post on Friday with a six-month legacy he hopes will serve as a building block to stronger relations between law enforcement and South Dakota’s nine tribal nations. Vargo was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem following the impeachment and removal of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who hit […] The post Native American outreach marks Attorney General Vargo’s short term in office appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
How are pheasants, birds coping in the snow, cold?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota. Several inches of snow fell in parts of the state on Dec. 8. On Dec. 12, portions of...
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 9, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
