Springfield, MO

greenfieldvedette.com

Peggy Lavina Blevins

Peggy Lavina Blevins, age 89, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mt. Vernon Place Care Center. She was born January 19, 1933, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of John and Grace (Hoskinson) Reser. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents,...
MILLER, MO
Robert Henry O’Neal

Robert Henry O’Neal, age 83, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was born September 1, 1939, in Bell, California, the son of Joseph Henry and Julia Aleen (Rehard) O’Neal. A memorial service, under the...
AURORA, MO
Ella Mae Whaley

Ella Mae Whaley, of Lockwood, Missouri, departed this life to rejoin her husband Roger Whaley and son Tony Whaley for heaven's rest on January 1, 2023. Memorial services are at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lockwood United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lockwood United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services were under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
LOCKWOOD, MO

