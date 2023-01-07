Ella Mae Whaley, of Lockwood, Missouri, departed this life to rejoin her husband Roger Whaley and son Tony Whaley for heaven's rest on January 1, 2023. Memorial services are at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lockwood United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lockwood United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services were under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.

LOCKWOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO