California State

borderreport.com

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Lawyer criticizes rule requiring asylum-seekers to use CBP mobile app

SAN DIEGO — Immigration lawyers say requiring asylum-seekers to use an app to schedule appointments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to get through ports of entry can put some at a disadvantage. The Department of Homeland Security believes it will make the asylum processing more efficient and that...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC

