ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

‘This is going to keep us busy’: Downed trees mean a surge of work for East Bay arborists

Guido Street residents in Oakland’s Laurel Heights neighborhood ventured outside Thursday morning to survey the damage caused by a blue spruce that fell during the previous night’s storm, tearing down electrical lines and causing 194 PG&E customers to lose power. As they took in the scene, a car pulled up, and an arborist offered them a business card.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

As more rain and wind whip through Berkeley, no end of storms in sight

A windy, stormy weekend delivered nearly 3 more inches of rain to already waterlogged Berkeley this weekend (including 2 inches since midnight Sunday), knocking out power for more than 2,700 households and again flooding basements and city streets. Water levels rose through the night on Codornices Creek, peaking at nearly...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages

MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to.  "Today is very exciting for us...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Photos: Rains bring East Bay creeks to life

Berkeley and the East Bay are home to a network of freshwater streams and creeks. These waterways are typically dry or only a trickle in the summer, before springing to life in the rainy season—although they rarely grow too large. That’s been especially true in recent years, with recurring droughts in California.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday

Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks

In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area

(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy