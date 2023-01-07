Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
‘This is going to keep us busy’: Downed trees mean a surge of work for East Bay arborists
Guido Street residents in Oakland’s Laurel Heights neighborhood ventured outside Thursday morning to survey the damage caused by a blue spruce that fell during the previous night’s storm, tearing down electrical lines and causing 194 PG&E customers to lose power. As they took in the scene, a car pulled up, and an arborist offered them a business card.
berkeleyside.org
As more rain and wind whip through Berkeley, no end of storms in sight
A windy, stormy weekend delivered nearly 3 more inches of rain to already waterlogged Berkeley this weekend (including 2 inches since midnight Sunday), knocking out power for more than 2,700 households and again flooding basements and city streets. Water levels rose through the night on Codornices Creek, peaking at nearly...
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages
MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to. "Today is very exciting for us...
berkeleyside.org
Photos: Rains bring East Bay creeks to life
Berkeley and the East Bay are home to a network of freshwater streams and creeks. These waterways are typically dry or only a trickle in the summer, before springing to life in the rainy season—although they rarely grow too large. That’s been especially true in recent years, with recurring droughts in California.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo residents prepping for more rain, still cleaning up flood damage
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Santa Clara County has issued an emergency evacuation warning for some areas ahead of the storm moving in the following days. Meanwhile, some residents in San Mateo say they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week. There are a few spots in Santa Clara County...
SFist
Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday
Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
Richmond: Tree downed in storm strikes three vehicles, damaging two
The heavy winter storms continue to wreak havoc across the Bay Area. In Richmond last night, a large tree fell and struck three vehicles, damaging two of them. Resident Mario Perez Rivas sent photos and information from the scene in the 3000 block of Maricopa Ave. in Richmond, near 32nd St.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks
In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area
(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
KRON4
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of a...
48hills.org
The next supes president, the future of safe-consumption sites, PG&E’s failure …
When Mayor London Breed held her pre-second-storm press conference to tell us all was going to be fine last week, I raised a question:. PG&E isn’t here; is the city confident that the utility can handle and restore any power outages?. Mary Ellen Carroll, the director of emergency services,...
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
"Well my garden needs a little work," The massive tree crunched a car and the garage of a home, but luckily the house wasn't damaged and the residents were able to get out.
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could […]
