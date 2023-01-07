ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NBA Player Tristan Thompson's Mother Suddenly Passes Away

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago

Tristan Thompson and his family are grieving over the loss of his mother, Andrea.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday, January 6, the former NBA player's mother passed away suddenly after she suffered from a heart attack at her home in Toronto. Mrs. Thompson was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they tried everything they could to revive her. Unfortunately, she did not pull through. The Daily Mail also reports that Tristan and Khloe Kardashian quickly left Los Angeles to be with his family in Toronto as soon as he got the news

Tristan, Khloe and his mother were all very close. Tristan and Khloe both share two children together, daughter True and a four-month-old son. He has shared plenty of photos and videos of her on social media over the years. He also worked with her on several occasions to promote The Amari Thompson Fund and Epilepsy Toronto that helps people like his 16-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

"Me and 2 of my heroes!" Tristan wrote in an Instagram post back in 2018. "Last night got to celebrate my brother Amari again. Thank you to @epilepsytoronto for your continual support of the #AmariThompsonFund.

As of this report, neither Tristan nor Khloe has publicly commented on Andrea Thompson's death. See more photos of Tristan and his mom below. May she rest in peace.

Comments / 0

