ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNCvJ_0k6Jxy8y00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area.

Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland to invest in a traffic light and crosswalk for that intersection.

Now, they’re hoping to put some pressure on the City to at least invest in more lighting.

The City of Midlands’ Transportation unit said tests have been put into place to study the traffic patterns of the area and figure out the best course of action.

Local resident, Jake Simmons said he doesn’t feel the area has ever been safe for his child and has his son play in the backyard and never in the street.

He said, “We moved here in 2017. We’re not going anywhere. This is home for us you know, and we want to see it safe for our kids.”

Neighbors in near the intersection have since started a petition to get the City of Midland’s attention.

“I hope it’s an eye opener that neighborhoods in the community can ban together and get our City officials to take a look at some of these high traffic areas that need to be I guess on the forefront of what they need to do to prevent something like this from happening in another neighborhood,” suggested Simmons.

Jose Ortiz with the City of Midland Engineering and Transportation Services said, about six months ago, they ran tests to see if there was enough traffic in that area to warrant a traffic stop or crosswalk, at the time he said it didn’t.

But now with an increase of residential buildings and a visible increase in commuter traffic, the city has begun to conduct more tests at that intersection specifically to see what their next steps should be.

“Obviously now with the different activities we see in that intersection we want to evaluate are there other things that we can on an interim basis to alert folks that there’s more activity in that intersection,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz added, the speed limits in the area are appropriate for the road but they tend to see a higher speed from drivers on Mockingbird Lane and they are focused on communicating to drivers to slow their speed.

But in short term, the city is focused on working with Oncor to invest in better lighting throughout that area.

“We do have illumination at the intersection but as you can imagine that corridor has more activity so we’d like to see if we can enhance the illumination along the entire Mockingbird corridor,” added Ortiz.

Simmons and others hope change comes soon so no one has to experience this type of tragedy again.

He said, “I just really hope that the City of Midland will step up, I know, they had people out yesterday, and was doing whatever they were doing and I hope we can see it continue and actually something change.”

The City emphasized that drivers and pedestrians need to keep in mind that no matter the circumstance, to always be aware of your surroundings.

Now as for the petition, it is still active online and here is the link to the Change.org petition .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158

MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland water main repair nears completion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland businesses react to the water boil notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
MIDLAND, TX
kurv.com

West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents

(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
MIDLAND, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX

Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county.  Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man killed in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water, food distribution sites to open in Midland at 2

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice

Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water Main Break in Midland causes issues for neighborhoods

MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ)— Tuesday, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break. During the repair, the City of Midland water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption. However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MC President set to retire after 15 years

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-  This morning, Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the College’s fourth president.  Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his tenure, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Market street preparing to host ‘New Year, New You’ Expo

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Is your resolution to lose weight or eat healthier? Well you aren’t alone Market Street has got your back. “We have really worked to curate a list of items that we hope our guests will not only find helpful, but also delicious,” Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manger […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/6/23: Gusty southwest winds return to the forecast today driving temperatures to near-record highs. The record for today at the Midland Int’l Air and Spaceport is 77 set in 2008 and it looks like that will be met or surpassed. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend as another Pacific cold front arrives first thing Saturday morning. Skies will have some clouds but overall a dry forecast through next week.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD students sending an experiment to the International Space Station

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Students into science!. Ector county independent school district in November students designed an experiment that was launched to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to the press release, a team of five from the STEM academy have been selected after...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy