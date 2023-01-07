Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
Allen County-Scottsville High School gains new girls soccer coach
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County-Scottsville High School officials announced the new Lady Patriot soccer coach last Friday. Clay Dobbs will lead the program during its ongoing emergence at the varsity level, according to Allen County-Scottsville Athletics. Dobbs replaces Ashley Murphy, who stepped aside following last season. A release states...
Skate the rink before it’s gone!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
GoodBoy announces transition to non-profit organization
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-GoodBoy has great news- they are going fully non-profit this year!. GoodBoy, headquartered in Bowling Green with locations around the country, is a dog training company that helps with puppies, obedience, aggression, and more types of schooling. They also train service dogs!. They want clients to know their...
Pet of the Day – Cadbury
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Cadbury! Cadbury was a stray bunny that was found but they love to cuddle and snuggle up to anyone. Be sure to adopt Cadbury today from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
Annual coroner’s report released, overdose deaths are steady
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Overdose deaths are down by 2 for 2022, ending the year off at 28. With drug deaths down, we could consider that good news but it still averages out to be at least 2 deaths via overdose a year. The warren county sheriff’s office along...
