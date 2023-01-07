ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13

CHICAGO (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead. They […]
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Vikings in Week 18

The Chicago Bears (3-13) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where they’re looking to close out the 2022 season on a high note. While the Bears are trending toward a top-two draft pick, Minnesota is contending for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. But with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined — along with a slew of other injuries — it’s hard to imagine Chicago ending their losing streak Sunday.
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs

Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the run in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss did not have any bearing on Los Angeles’ playoff seeding after Baltimore was defeated by Cincinnati. The Chargers (10-7) got the fifth seed and the right to play AFC South champion Jacksonville because of a better conference record. “We didn’t play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns,” Staley said.
The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild

Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game

Luka Doncic is apparently a bit more technologically inept than you would expect for a 23-year-old. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was in Los Angeles for a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday and decided to use his off-day on Monday to attend the Georgia-TCU CFP title game at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood.... The post Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
