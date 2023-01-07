Read full article on original website
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Vikings players react to the Packers being eliminated from the playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the third seed in the NFC with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it was the Sunday night game featuring the other two NFC North teams that also had an impact on the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to...
Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl
The Vikings are the only team from the NFC North to reach the playoffs.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13
CHICAGO (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead. They […]
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more
Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears will wear yet another new uniform combination when they host the Minnesota Vikings for the season finale in Week 18.
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Vikings in Week 18
The Chicago Bears (3-13) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where they’re looking to close out the 2022 season on a high note. While the Bears are trending toward a top-two draft pick, Minnesota is contending for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. But with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined — along with a slew of other injuries — it’s hard to imagine Chicago ending their losing streak Sunday.
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the run in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss did not have any bearing on Los Angeles’ playoff seeding after Baltimore was defeated by Cincinnati. The Chargers (10-7) got the fifth seed and the right to play AFC South champion Jacksonville because of a better conference record. “We didn’t play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns,” Staley said.
Vikings have multiple starters inactive in Week 18 vs. Bears
The Minnesota Vikings only have a small amount to play for and that hinges on a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With the Chicago Bears not playing quarterback Justin Fields, the Vikings have “in theory” an easy matchup. With that in mind, they aren’t taking...
What we learned as Bears' season ends with 29-13 loss to Vikings
CHICAGO – The Bears’ season came to an end Sunday at Soldier Field, not with a bang but with a whimper in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Justin Fields inactive due to a hip strain, the Bears turned to the quarterback duo of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle to finish out the first year of the Matt Eberlfus era.
The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith
When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Live Updates: Packers vs. Lions To Clinch Playoff Berth
The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the playoffs. To make it happen, they must beat the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football.”
‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Is Now College Football Player Seeking NIL Deal
After taking the internet by storm in 2013, Dieunerst Collin is back in the spotlight.
Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game
Luka Doncic is apparently a bit more technologically inept than you would expect for a 23-year-old. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was in Los Angeles for a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday and decided to use his off-day on Monday to attend the Georgia-TCU CFP title game at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood.... The post Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
