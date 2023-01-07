Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the run in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss did not have any bearing on Los Angeles’ playoff seeding after Baltimore was defeated by Cincinnati. The Chargers (10-7) got the fifth seed and the right to play AFC South champion Jacksonville because of a better conference record. “We didn’t play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns,” Staley said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO