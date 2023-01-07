ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day – Cadbury

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Cadbury! Cadbury was a stray bunny that was found but they love to cuddle and snuggle up to anyone. Be sure to adopt Cadbury today from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
wdrb.com

Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WKU students remember the impact of Dr. Kay Meggers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you knew Dr. Kay Meggers, you were lucky. “Goofy, authentic, just a ray of light…he was just happy to be there,” said one of his students Audrey Griffin. Western Kentucky University students and staff are mourning the loss of beloved professor Dr. Meggers. “It’s safe...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Skate the rink before it’s gone!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Patsy Ann Graham

Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Allen County-Scottsville High School gains new girls soccer coach

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County-Scottsville High School officials announced the new Lady Patriot soccer coach last Friday. Clay Dobbs will lead the program during its ongoing emergence at the varsity level, according to Allen County-Scottsville Athletics. Dobbs replaces Ashley Murphy, who stepped aside following last season. A release states...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County

After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job

A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire

Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

