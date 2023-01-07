Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – Cadbury
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Cadbury! Cadbury was a stray bunny that was found but they love to cuddle and snuggle up to anyone. Be sure to adopt Cadbury today from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
wnky.com
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
wnky.com
Skate the rink before it’s gone!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hard to believe we’re already a week into 2023! And with kids back in school, that means some of our winter activities are wrapping up. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps was live earlier in our 6:00 p.m. show at the ice rink. Looks like a lot of people came out to enjoy the night, and if you want to be a part of the fun, you better come quickly.
College Heights Herald
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
14news.com
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wcluradio.com
Patsy Ann Graham
Patsy Ann Graham, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. The Jefferson County native was a daughter of the late Archie Wilson and Louise Potter Wilson. She is preceded in death by a son, Terry Elmore; grandson, Jonathan Elmore, granddaughter, Rebecca Meyer; sister, Donna Wilson; brother, Darrell Wilson. She was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.
WBKO
wnky.com
Allen County-Scottsville High School gains new girls soccer coach
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County-Scottsville High School officials announced the new Lady Patriot soccer coach last Friday. Clay Dobbs will lead the program during its ongoing emergence at the varsity level, according to Allen County-Scottsville Athletics. Dobbs replaces Ashley Murphy, who stepped aside following last season. A release states...
wnky.com
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
wnky.com
Annual coroner’s report released, overdose deaths are steady
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Overdose deaths are down by 2 for 2022, ending the year off at 28. With drug deaths down, we could consider that good news but it still averages out to be at least 2 deaths via overdose a year. The warren county sheriff’s office along...
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County
After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire
Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
