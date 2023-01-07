ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpsdlocal6.com

Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance,...
MURRAY, KY
FOX2Now

Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 5, 2023

Mandi Murdock, 43, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born Feb. 21, 1979, in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the guidance counselor at Southwest Elementary School in Murray, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ....
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Multiple shots fired in Carbondale

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah distillery announces expansion to Grand Rivers

A Paducah distillery is ready to expand to the lakes area in the new year. Silent Brigade Distillery noted on social media this week that they have finalized the purchase of the old city hall building in Grand Rivers. Preparations for the new venue which is "coming soon" include a...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock

A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale gun violence meeting

Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents. Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year - along with another...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Two dead in southern Illinois in apparent murder-suicide

Police identified the suspect and victim in an apparent murder-suicide Friday morning in southern Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff's office said 36-year-old Robert W. Aumiller of Harrisburg, Illinois shot his estranged wife, identified as 32-year-old Michelle L. Aumiller, near Integrated Health in Carterville. Robert Aumiller's vehicle was later located in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local NAACP chapter hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School. The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”. The celebration begins at 9:30...
PADUCAH, KY
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest

METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
METROPOLIS, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Director To Retire

Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

