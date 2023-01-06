The U.S. needs to quadruple the number of EV chargers in the country by 2025 to ensure the infrastructure keeps pace with the growth of the EV market, a new report warns. S&P Global Mobility’s data shows there are 1.9 million EVs in use in the U.S. today, which accounts for only 0.1 percent of the vehicles on the road. But the organization predicts that the number of EVs could swell to 7.8 million by 2025, and might reach 28.3 million by the end of the decade.

20 HOURS AGO