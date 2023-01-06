Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Here’s Footage Of The 8-Car Pileup On Bay Bridge Blamed On Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
Late in November, an eight-car pileup happened on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. At the time, the driver said that the use of Full Self-Driving technology in his Tesla was to blame for the accident. New footage shows exactly how the situation unfolded and it looks bad for just about everybody involved.
hypebeast.com
Stellantis Offers First Look at Ram 1500 EV Concept Truck
Automaker Stellantis, the parent company of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and more, recently unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. The EV concept is the latest part of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 initiative to reduce its carbon footprint. By the end of the decade, Stellantis plans to have 100 percent of its European sales and half of its United States sales to be of fully-electric vehicles.
Carscoops
U.S. Must Quadruple Number of EV Charging Stations By 2025, Report Claims
The U.S. needs to quadruple the number of EV chargers in the country by 2025 to ensure the infrastructure keeps pace with the growth of the EV market, a new report warns. S&P Global Mobility’s data shows there are 1.9 million EVs in use in the U.S. today, which accounts for only 0.1 percent of the vehicles on the road. But the organization predicts that the number of EVs could swell to 7.8 million by 2025, and might reach 28.3 million by the end of the decade.
Carscoops
Tesla Hides Downgraded 2023 Model Y ‘Performance Brakes’ Behind Fancy Red Caliper Covers
A change that Tesla made in the middle of last year is coming to the attention of owners and repair shops. It turns out that the smaller rear braking components on the Model Y Performance aren’t what they appear to be. Tesla is utilizing a red-painted caliper cover, not totally unlike the cheap ones you’ll find at your local AutoZone, to make the brakes look bigger.
Carscoops
Is The Rising Auto R7 An Electric SUV That Chinese Buyers Should Consider?
It is no secret that the electric vehicle market is booming in China with new vehicles being unveiled on what seems like a weekly basis. The Rising Auto R7 is one of the latest. For those that don’t know, Rising Auto is a brand from SAIC Motor and its R7...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Carscoops
Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away
Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
Carscoops
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Carscoops
McLaren 720S Goes Out Of Production, Successor Seems Imminent
The McLaren 720S has driven off into the sunset as production quietly ended last year. The model’s retirement comes after a relatively short five year run, but it appears a successor is on the horizon. Speaking to Automotive News, McLaren’s President of the Americas confirmed customers have already been...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Carscoops
2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Rendering Looks Even Tastier As A Sport Wagon
This story includes independent illustrations by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Last week, we reported on a hypothetical take on the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia inspired by both older models like the Giulia Sprint GT as well as its modern-day namesake. Now, to go along with the sedan, the designer has also imagined the car as a long-roof wagon, and we can’t stop eyeing it.
Carscoops
‘Strong Majority’ Of F1 Teams Opposed To Cadillac Joining The Grid
The Formula One grid is not thrilled about the possible addition of Andretti Global and Cadillac to the sport, with a “strong majority” of teams reportedly objecting to the initiation of an 11th member to their ranks. Andretti Global and General Motors, through its brand Cadillac, announced late...
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
Carscoops
Supernova Silver Is The Perfect Color For The McLaren 765LT
For an automaker that’s only been around for a little longer than a decade, McLaren has done a remarkable job of establishing itself as a serious player in the automotive arena, taking on historic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Cars like the MP4-12C and hybrid P1 were instrumental...
Carscoops
Hyundai Updates The Grand i10 Nios And Aura Siblings
Hyundai unveiled the facelifted i10 family in India, including the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura sedan. The mechanically-related models benefit from visual updates allowing for greater differentiation between them, more tech features, and carry-over powertrains with the exception of the turbocharged 1.0-liter that has been discontinued from the range.
Carscoops
Ioniq 5 Gets Crabby Thanks To Hyundai Mobis Tech That Enables Wheels To Turn 90 Degrees
Hyundai Mobis introduced their latest e-corner module in 2021 and it’s already been seen on a handful of the company’s concepts. However, it’s raising eyebrows today as they’ve shown an Ioniq 5 prototype outfitted with four e-corner modules. The modules enable the wheels to turn up...
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
Carscoops
Dodge Will Try To Stop You From Modifying Their EVs
Dodge chief executive Tim Kuniskis has revealed that the car manufacturer will not allow third-party tuners to modify the powertrains of its forthcoming EVs. The carmaker has previewed its electric future with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept and at the recent SEMA Show, announced a host of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades that will be offered for the production model. When asked by Muscle Cars & Trucks whether tuners would be able to work their magic on the EV powertrain, Kuniskis gave a definitive answer.
Carscoops
The VW Up! GTI Is Dead
Volkswagen has discontinued the Up! GTI from its range, signaling the end of the tiny ICE-powered hot hatch. Everything started with reports about the removal of the VW Up! GTI from ordering catalogs in several countries including the UK. Shortly after that, Volkswagen Netherlands confirmed to Top Gear that the hot hatch is not coming back, urging interested customers to hurry up while the remaining stock lasts. More specifically, a spokesperson from the automaker’s local branch said: “The Up GTI can indeed no longer be ordered… and will not return”, confirming that this stands for all markets.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Face-Swapped With Older Generations
This story contains fictional renderings of the Mustang created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Some say that the 2024 Ford Mustang that debuted a few months ago looks very similar to its predecessor, despite having a completely redesigned bodywork. Thus, we decided to include it in one of our face-swapping sessions, using previous generations of the pony car as donor vehicles for the digital transplant.
