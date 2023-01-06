Read full article on original website
Carscoops
The Mercedes EQA Is Electric, But Its Facelift Won’t Be Electrifying
Spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Mercedes GLA on multiple occasions and now we’re getting another look at the updated EQA. Caught undergoing testing in Europe, the facelifted EQA is instantly recognizable as it will be getting a minor makeover that focuses on the front and rear ends. The camouflage does a good job of hiding the changes, but we can expect a revised front bumper and possibly an updated grille.
Carscoops
Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Spotted With 402-HP Mild-Hybrid Inline Four
The regular Mercedes GLC SUV was released last year, and its sportier-looking coupe brother won’t be far behind. Mercedes-AMG is once again working up a two-tier lineup of high-performance GLC coupes, and both will downsize to four-cylinder powerplants with electric turbo technology. We recently published spy shots of the...
Carscoops
Rotary Returns As Mazda Reveals MX-30 Range-Extender This Week
The rotary engine is back. Two decades after Mazda unveiled its last wankel-powered production car, the company that flew the flag for piston less engines longest will unleash a rotary MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show this Friday. The long-awaited addition to the MX-30 crossover lineup won’t be strictly speaking...
Carscoops
Mercedes EQG Spied As A Quad-Motor, Electric Off-Road Beast
The Mercedes EQ lineup has the emotional appeal of a bar of soap, but that’s about to change as the company is gearing up to launch the all-new EQG. Previewed by a concept in 2021, the production model is instantly recognizable as a G-Class as it features a boxy and timeless design. While the prototype closely resembles its ICE-powered counterpart, the EV is slated to adopt a fully enclosed grille and a charging port where the fuel filler is located.
Carscoops
Is The Rising Auto R7 An Electric SUV That Chinese Buyers Should Consider?
It is no secret that the electric vehicle market is booming in China with new vehicles being unveiled on what seems like a weekly basis. The Rising Auto R7 is one of the latest. For those that don’t know, Rising Auto is a brand from SAIC Motor and its R7...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Carscoops
Here’s Footage Of The 8-Car Pileup On Bay Bridge Blamed On Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
Late in November, an eight-car pileup happened on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. At the time, the driver said that the use of Full Self-Driving technology in his Tesla was to blame for the accident. New footage shows exactly how the situation unfolded and it looks bad for just about everybody involved.
Carscoops
GM To Fix Broken 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 After All Giving It A New Engine
Marco Garcia recently went viral after suffering a heartbreaking engine failure in his 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06. Although it was a saga, the owner now says that he and Chevrolet have come to an agreement that he is satisfied with. Garcia posted another video to YouTube last week, saying that...
Carscoops
McLaren 720S Goes Out Of Production, Successor Seems Imminent
The McLaren 720S has driven off into the sunset as production quietly ended last year. The model’s retirement comes after a relatively short five year run, but it appears a successor is on the horizon. Speaking to Automotive News, McLaren’s President of the Americas confirmed customers have already been...
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
Carscoops
Ioniq 5 Gets Crabby Thanks To Hyundai Mobis Tech That Enables Wheels To Turn 90 Degrees
Hyundai Mobis introduced their latest e-corner module in 2021 and it’s already been seen on a handful of the company’s concepts. However, it’s raising eyebrows today as they’ve shown an Ioniq 5 prototype outfitted with four e-corner modules. The modules enable the wheels to turn up...
Carscoops
Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away
Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
Carscoops
Supernova Silver Is The Perfect Color For The McLaren 765LT
For an automaker that’s only been around for a little longer than a decade, McLaren has done a remarkable job of establishing itself as a serious player in the automotive arena, taking on historic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Cars like the MP4-12C and hybrid P1 were instrumental...
Carscoops
Tesla Hides Downgraded 2023 Model Y ‘Performance Brakes’ Behind Fancy Red Caliper Covers
A change that Tesla made in the middle of last year is coming to the attention of owners and repair shops. It turns out that the smaller rear braking components on the Model Y Performance aren’t what they appear to be. Tesla is utilizing a red-painted caliper cover, not totally unlike the cheap ones you’ll find at your local AutoZone, to make the brakes look bigger.
Carscoops
Suzuki eVX Concept Previews Production EV For 2025 With A 342 Mile Range
Suzuki has lifted the veils off the eVX concept that will evolve into a fully electric production SUV set to debut in 2025. The concept was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi, India, showcasing a new design identity for the brand. The eVX concept measures 4,300 mm...
Carscoops
Toyota May Unveil A Hybrid Century SUV Before The End Of The Year
Toyota is said to be working on an SUV version of the Century, according to a new report out of Japan. It is no secret that the market for luxurious SUVs is booming so it comes as no surprise that the world’s largest car manufacturer wants to get in on the action. While this is our first time hearing about this potential new model, it will apparently be released this year.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Zephyr Van Sleeps 3 & Has Indoor Shower
Here’s a professionally-built van by Boho.Life. It’s been on the road since October 2022, but the owner got a new job without a remote work option, so Zephyr is for sale in Colorado. This rig includes an indoor bathroom that takes up just over 4 square feet! A...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Face-Swapped With Older Generations
This story contains fictional renderings of the Mustang created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Some say that the 2024 Ford Mustang that debuted a few months ago looks very similar to its predecessor, despite having a completely redesigned bodywork. Thus, we decided to include it in one of our face-swapping sessions, using previous generations of the pony car as donor vehicles for the digital transplant.
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
