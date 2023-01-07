The Post’s lead sports columnist, Mike Vaccaro, was named New York Sportswriter of the Year for the fourth time, it was announced Monday by the National Sports Media Association. Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times was named a co-recipient of the award. Vaccaro, who has worked at the Post since 2002, previously won the award in 2013, 2014 and 2019. He’s a 1989 graduate of St. Bonaventure University and lives in Hillsdale, N.J. Vaccaro not only writes about both local and national sports but also pens a weekly Sunday column called “Open Mike.” He’s authored three books — “Emperors and Idiots”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO