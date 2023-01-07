ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69

Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preps for 2023 season. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLFY.com

Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
KLFY News 10

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville

Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
MARKSVILLE, LA
KSLA

NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO reports recent drug arrests

On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy