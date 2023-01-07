Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69
Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preps for 2023 season. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
kalb.com
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
kalb.com
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win...
kalb.com
Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
KLFY.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
kalb.com
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene. An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that […]
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
avoyellestoday.com
Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville
Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
Boil advisory issued for East Side Water System
A boil advisory is in effect for customers with East Side Water System due to loss of water pressure system wide according to officials.
klax-tv.com
Ignite the Mic Alexandria Starts Fundraiser for Foster Kids at Fostering Community
Mentors and social workers formed a community to improve the lives of foster children. Their mission is help them heal and support them in their growth. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how they plan to raise money for foster kids. Youth Support Specialist Kait Burns...
KSLA
NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Dunbar Street bridge re-opens temporarily
Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street was temporarily closed for repair and re-opened on January 5, 2023.
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO reports recent drug arrests
On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
Comments / 0