ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Maryland man arrested on charges of killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in 2021. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, of Suitland, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Page, 51, of Capitol Heights. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Jan. 6 and is facing extradition to Maryland, per police.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
ORLANDO, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy