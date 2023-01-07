Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Maryland man arrested on charges of killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in 2021. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, of Suitland, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Page, 51, of Capitol Heights. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Jan. 6 and is facing extradition to Maryland, per police.
click orlando
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
Florida man arrested after trying to burglarize second gun store in 3 days: police
Jeremy Middleton of Florida is facing multiple charges after being caught trying to burglarize a gun store for the second time in three days, police say.
Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to...
click orlando
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
click orlando
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Orange County on Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
click orlando
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
click orlando
Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – After her arrest in Georgia and subsequent extradition to Lake County, the person of interest in the slaying of a Mount Dora couple last weekend now faces first-degree murder charges. 50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, appeared in court via Zoom for her first...
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo
A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
