Wheatland, WY

pcrecordtimes.com

Senior Wrestlers honored at WHS

The only home match of the evening honored the senior wrestlers and their parents: Barak Bertoch son of Kara & Andy Bertoch, Maxx Meyer son of Greg & Lanay Meyer, Jayden McDaniel daughter of Amanda & John McDaniel, Savanna Metz daughter of Pam & Keith Metz, Hayden Hocker, son of Kelly & Bill Klein, Caden Davis son of Jenny & Cory Gillaspie.
WHEATLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/29/22–1/6/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

