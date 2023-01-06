Read full article on original website
pcrecordtimes.com
Senior Wrestlers honored at WHS
The only home match of the evening honored the senior wrestlers and their parents: Barak Bertoch son of Kara & Andy Bertoch, Maxx Meyer son of Greg & Lanay Meyer, Jayden McDaniel daughter of Amanda & John McDaniel, Savanna Metz daughter of Pam & Keith Metz, Hayden Hocker, son of Kelly & Bill Klein, Caden Davis son of Jenny & Cory Gillaspie.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmer Says She’s Sick Of Having To Pay For Neighbor’s Fences
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming wheat farmer Lois Van Mark would like to build new fence around the roughly 100 acres of property she just bought, but says she can’t afford to because she keeps having to pay for fences for her new neighbors.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/29/22–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
