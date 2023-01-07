ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Incumbent Democrat declares victory – again – in state Senate race while recount continues

By Juan Esparza Loera
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

For the second time in a month, state Sen. Melissa Hurtado has claimed victory in her reelection race.

The Bakersfield Democrat – who previously represented a district from her Sanger home until redistricting forced her into the neighboring 16th state Senate District – issued a statement through her campaign consultant Friday.

“While both our campaigns have requested the review of additional election materials, it is clear the recount process will not change the certified winner, Melissa Hurtado,” said consultant Lisa Gasperoni.

Hurtado, 34, was sworn into office on Dec. 10 after the California Secretary of State certified her with a 20-vote victory over Porterville rancher David Shepard.

Shepard, 29, asked for a recount – now in its third week – and has whittled a 22-vote Hurtado lead by 8 votes. Hurtado picked up two extra votes from Kern County after the state certification.

Following initial recounts in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties, Hurtado holds a 14-vote lead.

There were almost 137,000 ballots cast in the district.

The recount continues in Tulare and Kings counties. Hurtado this week asked for a recount of 150 precincts in Kern County. The Shepard campaign has asked for addition ballots to be inspected in Tulare County.

“Mr. Shepard can continue to drag out the process with no plausible pathway to claiming the lead or sue local election officials in counties he previously praised because they failed to produce the outcome he wanted,” said Gasperoni.

“Mr. Shepard’s other option is to respect the voters in reflecting that close elections, while never easy, eventually must come to an end.”

