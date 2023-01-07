The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 25 DAYS AGO