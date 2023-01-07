Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian
The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested
A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.
