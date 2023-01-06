Read full article on original website
Engadget
The FCC wants carriers to notify you sooner when there's a data breach
The Federal Communications Commission isn't done dragging data breach policy into the modern era. The agency has proposed rules that would improve reporting for breaches at carriers. Most notably, the move would scrap a mandatory wait of seven business days before a telecom can warn customers about a security incident. Hackers would have a shorter window of opportunity to abuse your data without your knowledge, to put it another way.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Expert Comments on Five Guys Data Breach
News is breaking that the popular fast food chain Five Guys has disclosed a data breach impacting job applicants, and the company may be facing a lawsuit over the cybersecurity incident. On December 29th, Five Guys started notifying customers of the incident, which is the same date the company notified...
Massive LastPass Hack Affects 30 Million Users. Is Your Data at Risk?
Hackers stole sensitive LastPass data including password vaults for every user, gravely endangering the security of their online lives.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service
It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
ConsumerAffairs
Twitter data breach may have exposed more than 200 million users
Millions of Twitter users go by a handle, not their name. Posting on the social media platform is more anonymous that way. But several security experts report that a breach of Twitter's system has exposed more than 200 million users and that anonymity may be at risk. Over a seven-month...
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
technewstoday.com
How to Spot a Phishing Email
Phishing emails usually impersonate a bank, financial services, email, and cloud service provider and attempt to steal sensitive information from a user. These sorts of scams are generally not targeted attacks but are conducted by sending emails to a large group at once. Sometimes it becomes difficult to detect phishing...
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams
About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.
makeuseof.com
What Is Crowdsourced Security?
Before a new software product hits the market, it is tested for vulnerabilities. Every responsible company carries out these tests, in order to protect both its customers and itself from cyber threats.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design - Bloomberg News
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to drop a Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
Apple plans to release a mixed-reality headset in fall 2023: report
Apple will announce a new mixed-reality headset in the coming months with plans to sell the product to consumers by fall 2023, according to a new report.
aiexpress.io
Valtech Acquires Tome Software
Valtech, a London, UK-based enterprise transformation company, acquired Tome Software program, a Detroit, MI-based developer of mobility IoT software program options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition Valtech will increase its providing. Led by CEO Jake Sigal and Massimo Baldini, Tome Software program operates within...
Hackers could be selling your Twitter data for the lowball price of $2
The latest dramatic twist to Twitter’s ongoing chaos under the tumultuous tenure of Elon Musk—a massive data breach of 235 million users’ email addresses, phone numbers, names, and other credentials. The information is now available to anyone on the dark web with a couple extra bucks to spend.
TechRadar
VPN vs Cloudflare DNS: Which is best for privacy?
Cloudflare originally launched its new DNS resolver service, 1.1.1.1 way back in 2018. At the time, the company proudly claimed it to be the internet’s fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service. This was very welcome news at the time and couldn’t have come any sooner. Back then, there was news...
PC Magazine
Hackers Behind Ransomware Attack on Rackspace Accessed Customer Data
The hackers behind the ransomware attack on cloud computing provider Rackspace also accessed the email data of a small subset of customers. Attackers had access to the Personal Storage Table for 27 Hosted Exchange customers on Rackspace, the company reported(Opens in a new window) on Thursday. The same storage table contains calendar events, contacts, and email messages, putting affected customers at serious risk of data exposure.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp will now let users connect through a proxy to bypass internet censorship
WhatsApp is certainly one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it’s available in a lot of different countries. However, the app is blocked in some regions due to local internet censorship. But Meta now wants to challenge these restrictions, as the company announced that users will soon be able to connect to WhatsApp through a proxy server.
aiexpress.io
Exploring the Benefits of Artificial Intelligence for Online Gambling Security
On-line playing is among the fastest-growing industries on this planet and it has been estimated that by 2025, its value shall be near $100 billion. With such an enormous amount of cash exchanging fingers, on-line playing websites have to take further steps with a view to make sure that their clients are effectively protected against any malicious actions. One of the crucial environment friendly methods for them to take action is through the use of Synthetic Intelligence (AI).
