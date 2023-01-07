ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Gov. Kevin Stitt 5th Oklahoma governor to serve 2 consecutive terms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Inauguration festivities kicked off last night for Governor Kevin Stitt. Despite being a state for more than 100 years, Kevin Stitt is only the fifth governor in Oklahoma history to be re-elected to a second term. "Early in our history it would always be a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

OK AG agreement with St. John Health System

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Jane Nelson sworn in as Texas Secretary of State at the Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol Saturday. Nelson will open the 88th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 10, and she will preside over the election of the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
AUSTIN, TX
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
abc7amarillo.com

TX lawmakers next budget will have $188.2B available after record-breaking revenue growth

NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK

