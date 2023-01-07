NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO