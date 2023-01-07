Read full article on original website
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Gov. Kevin Stitt 5th Oklahoma governor to serve 2 consecutive terms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Inauguration festivities kicked off last night for Governor Kevin Stitt. Despite being a state for more than 100 years, Kevin Stitt is only the fifth governor in Oklahoma history to be re-elected to a second term. "Early in our history it would always be a...
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
OK AG agreement with St. John Health System
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
Gun and school safety to be among main issues brought up in new legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- We’re now on the heels of a new legislative session beginning. The 88th Texas Legislative Session will start on Tuesday, and lawmakers will be deciding on a slew of issues, including gun safety, that will be up on the table. Heading into the new session,...
Jane Nelson sworn in as Texas Secretary of State at the Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol Saturday. Nelson will open the 88th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 10, and she will preside over the election of the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
Incoming State Supt of Schools Ryan Walters resigned from heading a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for ed privatization/charters. The post Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Republican files bill ending corporal punishment for students with disabilities
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. One state lawmaker is hoping to change the conversation, introducing a bill to prohibit using that type of punishment on students with disabilities. Rep. John Talley, (R)-Stillwater, believes that how...
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
'It has happened in Oklahoma': Senator files bill to ban CRT concepts across the state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is just weeks away from starting a new session at the state capitol. Lawmakers are in a frenzy to file bills before the filing deadline on January 19th. For State Senator Nathan Dahm, what's old is new again. Sen. Dahm has filed a handful...
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
TX lawmakers next budget will have $188.2B available after record-breaking revenue growth
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
