When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
San Francisco's iconic Camera Obscura battered by storm
The 73-year-old attraction was pummeled by 51 mph gusts of wind, and it's about to face another round of storms.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could […]
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo residents prepping for more rain, still cleaning up flood damage
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Santa Clara County has issued an emergency evacuation warning for some areas ahead of the storm moving in the following days. Meanwhile, some residents in San Mateo say they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week. There are a few spots in Santa Clara County...
After this week’s storm, what’s ahead for San Francisco?
Long story short: It’s slated to be a wet 10 days, especially next Monday, according to John P. Monteverdi, professor emeritus of meteorology at San Francisco State University. At least that is the outlook from today’s weather maps, he said. And for now, San Francisco is unlikely to have...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
csengineermag.com
With Two Bay Area Projects, Webcor Launches Webcor Timber, the Only California-Based Timber Contractor Building in the State
Webcor Timber is the newest division formed within Webcor Craft, the self-perform group of San Francisco-based commercial general contractor and builder Webcor. After growing a strong internal team preparing to enter the market over the last several years, Webcor’s recent award of two mass timber projects spurred the decision to establish Webcor Timber as a discrete division, joining Webcor Concrete, Webcor Drywall, Webcor Carpentry, and Webcor Equipment.
Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area
(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
Timeline: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region
As recovery efforts continue, the Bay Area will once again get pummeled by back-to-back storms increasing the threat of flooding across the region. Here's what to expect.
The worst of the Bay Area ‘parade of storms' is still on the way, NWS says
Sunday afternoon's easygoing weather has been the calm before the latest in the "parade of storms" impacting the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
