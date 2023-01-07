ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could […]
KANSAS STATE
KRON4 News

6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials

UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
csengineermag.com

With Two Bay Area Projects, Webcor Launches Webcor Timber, the Only California-Based Timber Contractor Building in the State

Webcor Timber is the newest division formed within Webcor Craft, the self-perform group of San Francisco-based commercial general contractor and builder Webcor. After growing a strong internal team preparing to enter the market over the last several years, Webcor’s recent award of two mass timber projects spurred the decision to establish Webcor Timber as a discrete division, joining Webcor Concrete, Webcor Drywall, Webcor Carpentry, and Webcor Equipment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area

(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART

