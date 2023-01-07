Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
MGA Dublin campus renovations expand healthcare degree program
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An expansion project at Middle Georgia State University’s Dublin campus is helping to meet the need for more nurses. The campus celebrated the completion of a nearly $6.8 million renovation and expansion project, Friday. In 2020, MGA received $4.8 million in state bond funding to expand Dublin Campus into a healthcare degree program hub. The project includes the following:
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
wgxa.tv
MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
41nbc.com
Perry implements new school zone automated cameras
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry has installed new cameras at Perry Middle and Matt Arthur Elementary Schools for its automated school zone enforcement, and they’re now active. Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge spoke with 41NBC Friday. “In the zones that we have already placed them...
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
'Bring One for the Chipper': Folks in Macon recycle their old Christmas trees
MACON, Ga. — As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to dispose of their old Christmas trees. Folks in Macon got an opportunity on Saturday morning to recycle theirs, as part of the 'Bring One for the Chipper' event sponsored by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 6, 2023 are listed below.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
wgxa.tv
MWA addresses major spill at Rocky Creek Water Reclamation Facility
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Water Authority (MWA) sent out a release following a waste spill due to equipment failure at one of its facilities. The MWA issued a major spill report to the Georgia Department of Natural Environmental Protection Division (EPD) on Monday. The Water Authority reported that...
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
41nbc.com
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
41nbc.com
Alleged shoplifters caught in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, around 6:35 PM, Monroe County Deputies were asked for their assistance in a vehicle pursuit initiated by Officers with the Locust Grove Police Department. Locust Grove Police were investigating an organized shoplifting riing when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Problematic Juliette rail crossing blocked again
Sheriff Freeman of Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the arms are back up and working again; they have been repaired. A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at...
