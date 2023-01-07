ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KTBS

New Texas law lowers property taxes for seniors and disabled

TEXARKANA, Texas – A new Texas property tax revision is welcome news for disabled and senior citizen homeowners. Senate Bill 12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt which limits the amount a school district can levy on property taxes of an elderly or disabled homeowner. This bill was written...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
News 8 WROC

Lawmakers vote in favor of $32k pay raise for themselves

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just in time for the holidays. State lawmakers are granting themselves a gift in the shape of a $32,000 raise. The bill passed in both houses on Thursday. Currently, lawmakers are at a base pay of $110,000. The pay increase will make New York lawmakers the highest paid in the nation.  […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
Advocate

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
ALABAMA STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Rotunda rally supports constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis

Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky voters to weigh in on the cannabis debate. In addition to the amendent, which would legalize personal possession and use of marijuana in Kentucky, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas Reflector

With $2 billion surplus on books, Kansas politicians drool over tax cuts. They should think twice.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislature both want to make a big mistake. The only question is whose will cost more. The state has $2 billion in the bank, thanks to robust tax collections. That means both the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders have decided that Kansans need tax cuts. The governor, to […] The post With $2 billion surplus on books, Kansas politicians drool over tax cuts. They should think twice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say

TOPEKA — Lawmakers say it may be time to get on board with trains and other mass transit options as ways of attracting young professionals to the state.  During a Friday legislative budget committee meeting, the last before the start of the legislative session next week, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, recommended that the Kansas […] The post Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WSMV

Lawmakers file bill that could reduce size of Nashville’s Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, filed legislation Monday that aims to reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments. The Small Government Efficiency Act, or House Bill 48, wants to “rein in” excessive government growth by reducing the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Hester says reforms on Arkansas Senate's agenda

(The Center Square) - Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, promised education, prison and tax reforms during his tenure as president pro tem in his first speech to the state senate on Monday. "Not one of us in this room are OK with a third of our students reading at grade level," Hester said. "No one in this room is OK with violent, repeat offenders walking our streets. No one in this room is OK with our county jails being over capacity. No one in this...
ARKANSAS STATE

