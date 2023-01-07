(The Center Square) - Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, promised education, prison and tax reforms during his tenure as president pro tem in his first speech to the state senate on Monday. "Not one of us in this room are OK with a third of our students reading at grade level," Hester said. "No one in this room is OK with violent, repeat offenders walking our streets. No one in this room is OK with our county jails being over capacity. No one in this...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO