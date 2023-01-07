Read full article on original website
KTBS
New Texas law lowers property taxes for seniors and disabled
TEXARKANA, Texas – A new Texas property tax revision is welcome news for disabled and senior citizen homeowners. Senate Bill 12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt which limits the amount a school district can levy on property taxes of an elderly or disabled homeowner. This bill was written...
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year
The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms that say they’ll miss out on millions of dollars in tax savings from a program set to expire this year because an overwhelmed state agency failed to process their application in time. The...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
CBS News
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Lawmakers vote in favor of $32k pay raise for themselves
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just in time for the holidays. State lawmakers are granting themselves a gift in the shape of a $32,000 raise. The bill passed in both houses on Thursday. Currently, lawmakers are at a base pay of $110,000. The pay increase will make New York lawmakers the highest paid in the nation. […]
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Advocate
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
New state laws for 2023: Higher minimum wage, lower taxes and legal jaywalking
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could affect people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns,...
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
KSAT 12
State senator files bill for casino resorts, sports betting in select Texas cities including San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new push in the state capitol for legal casinos and sports betting in Texas right before the legislative session gets underway on Jan. 10. Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) recently filed bill SJR 17 in the legislature. If passed, the bill would...
Chronicle
On Transportation, Washington Legislature Looks to Tackle Safety, Equity, Inflation
More than 700 people likely died on Washington's roads in 2022, according to early estimates, a mark not reached since 1996. As the state House and Senate transportation committees resume their work in the 2023 legislative session that begins Jan. 9, it will be with this toll hanging over lawmakers' heads.
kentuckylantern.com
Rotunda rally supports constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis
Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky voters to weigh in on the cannabis debate. In addition to the amendent, which would legalize personal possession and use of marijuana in Kentucky, the...
News Channel 25
Appeals court to decide if 1st Amendment should have protected Laredo’s 'big crazy lady' from arrest
It is unusual for all 16 judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to convene and hear a case. This month, they will do so to consider a lawsuit involving a foul-mouthed Latina firebrand known as La Gordiloca, an unlikely citizen journalist who has upended politics as usual in her border town of Laredo.
With $2 billion surplus on books, Kansas politicians drool over tax cuts. They should think twice.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislature both want to make a big mistake. The only question is whose will cost more. The state has $2 billion in the bank, thanks to robust tax collections. That means both the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders have decided that Kansans need tax cuts. The governor, to […] The post With $2 billion surplus on books, Kansas politicians drool over tax cuts. They should think twice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say
TOPEKA — Lawmakers say it may be time to get on board with trains and other mass transit options as ways of attracting young professionals to the state. During a Friday legislative budget committee meeting, the last before the start of the legislative session next week, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, recommended that the Kansas […] The post Trains, mass transit for most-populated counties should be looked into, Kansas lawmakers say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WSMV
Lawmakers file bill that could reduce size of Nashville’s Metro Council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, filed legislation Monday that aims to reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments. The Small Government Efficiency Act, or House Bill 48, wants to “rein in” excessive government growth by reducing the...
Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness
Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
Hester says reforms on Arkansas Senate's agenda
(The Center Square) - Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, promised education, prison and tax reforms during his tenure as president pro tem in his first speech to the state senate on Monday. "Not one of us in this room are OK with a third of our students reading at grade level," Hester said. "No one in this room is OK with violent, repeat offenders walking our streets. No one in this room is OK with our county jails being over capacity. No one in this...
Proposed Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Still on Table, But Clock is Ticking for Senate to Take a Vote
An Assault Weapons Ban for the state of Illinois is still on the table after an expected vote on the bill Sunday during a Senate session didn't take place. And though the Senate is scheduled to reconvene Monday, the clock is ticking to take action on the bill before the 103rd General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.
