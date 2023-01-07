Read full article on original website
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
Civitella Ann Christmas, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Civitella Ann Christmas (Morelli), 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. Civitella was born on July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Rivett) Morelli. Civitella was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was head...
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
Jean Keller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her children,...
Catherine Marie DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie DeNiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield. Catherine was born on April 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Rose Lubonovic Bernardich. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
Jerome J. Kacvinsky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome J. Kacvinsky, 81, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry,” was born August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late...
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
Leona B. Sharak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona B. Sharak, 93, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Poland. She was born May 17, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Jesse Merwin and the late Lila (Sines) Merwin. She attended Believers Church in...
Carl Lee Halt, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Halt, Sr., 83, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Born November 19, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, Carl was the son of Richard and Mildred (Hamarchick) Halt. Carl was a 1957 graduate of Boardman High...
Jennie Jackson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Jackson (Mozina), 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born to the late Frank and Agnes Mozina, in Blaine, Ohio on April 18, 1931. Jennie was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School. She...
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
Joseph L. Henderson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Henderson, 90, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. He was born January 6, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ashley and Norma (Mays) Henderson. Joseph was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and 1962 graduate...
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
Leonard E. Lance, Winona, Ohio
WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Leonard E. Lance, 97, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home. Leonard was born November 1, 1925, in West Andover, Ohio, son of the late Ray C. and Louisa B. (Emch) Lance. Leonard was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of...
Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke. Zoe was a...
