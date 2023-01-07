Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County accepts opioid settlement money
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Board of Supervisors approved accepting money from nationwide settlements over prescription opioid abuses. The total payments received in 2022 from the opioid settlements amount to more than $860,000, and over the next 18 years, the county is expected to receive more than $5 million from a national pot of $26 billion.
WBAY Green Bay
Findings of Kewaunee County well water study released in meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Kewaunee County are concerned over the conditions of their drinking water. A meeting was held Wednesday evening discussing well test results in areas of concern. In response to recent findings, an additional, more targeted round of well water testing began in October. Officials...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ozone 101
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today on 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is the professor and we are his students learning all about the ozone layer and news about the ozone hole. Where did it come from? What is it made of? How the ozone layer helps us ... and...
WBAY Green Bay
Competing schools join forces to Sting Cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fight against cancer can be a lonely journey, but one group in Northeast Wisconsin wants to help. StingCancer is a group of high school and middle school students and staff looking to make a difference in survivors’ lives. Tuesday night, a benefit was...
WBAY Green Bay
Free Tubing Day returns to Ariens Hill Jan. 31
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time again for Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill at Titletown. The 2023 event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tube rides will be free for all guests that day. Free tubing is provided by AriensCo. Admissions close...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools task force meets with consultant on 10-year plan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a community task force created to give its input on the future of Green Bay schools met with the consultant who created a 10-year plan. As we reported this week, that plan comes with a number of building improvements and also...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: When will Menominee students be back in class?
Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays. Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays. Light freezing rain and some mixed precipitation continue to affect some parts of northeast Wisconsin. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Icy morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. We’re expecting any icy...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bye detergent
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First came soap, then laundry powder, then liquid detergent, and then “pods.” But is the future of laundry detergent... no detergent at all?. Brad Spakowitz explains why pods may be passé, liquid dated, and powder past its prime. What will it be replaced with? Water.
WBAY Green Bay
Ariens Nordic Center celebration delayed again by good weather
The WIAA teams up with the Packers to work on character and team building in school athletics. Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges in child's death. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of letting children play with a gun, causing the death of a 5-year-old girl. Brown County keeps database for non-verbal...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. On Wednesday, there was a fight between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school at about 2:15 and created another disturbance. School staff and the school resource officer told them they needed to leave, and they refused to do so.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
MacArthur Elementary could close in Green Bay under 10 year plan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area School District is releasing its ten year plan which includes a number of building improvement projects. However, that plan also includes the possibility of MacArthur Elementary school closing. A consultant for the district outlined the plan before the school board for...
WBAY Green Bay
Plume of toxic chemicals in Green Bay traced to Tyco Fire Products by researchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly-released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in the Bay of Green Bay. University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers traced a large plume of the so-called “forever chemicals” back to Tyco Fire Products, a Marinette company previously known for mixing firefighting foam at its facility.
WBAY Green Bay
Disappointment in Titletown
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
WSAW
Icy condtions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay duplex fire leaves 8 without homes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says 8 people needed to find another place to stay after smoke damage left their apartment house uninhabitable. The fire on the 1200-block of Day Street started in the rear apartment of the house, according to firefighters. It was reported Monday at 9 p.m.
Comments / 1