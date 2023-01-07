ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

3 Kings Day 2023: Community groups host celebrations for holiday also known as Feast of the Epiphany

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpi7d_0k6JuEND00

In a neighborhood that's undergoing gentrification, cultural celebrations bringing the community together take on greater importance.

"Today we are celebrating a special day for us Puerto Ricans," Keniel Cruz said.

Since 1995 the Puerto Rican Cultural Center has been sponsoring a Three Kings Day gathering in Humboldt Park for families.

"I like celebrating with my family and having fun," Kaelal Cruz said.

The holiday, also known as the Feast of the Epiphany, celebrates the biblical tale of the Three Wise Men who visited baby Jesus shortly after his birth.

"It is a very important day of celebrating Puerto Rican culture, but also the culture of Latin America. Every Latin American country has its own traditions of celebrating the Three Kings Day," Puerto Rican Cultural Center Executive Director José E. Lopez said.

The PRCC allowed kids to take home a wrapped gift and a bike of their choice.

"My mom told me it was a really small bike and cute bike," Kelimar Cruz said.

"We are getting presents and you know Jesus got presents too you know," Josiah Cuevas said.

In addition to helping out once again with the Humboldt Park celebration, the Latin American Motorcycle Association also host3: a Three Kings Day party at their clubhouse in Logan Square for the first time.

"I don't know what it's like at home with some of these kids, but they know they come here, they get something to eat. They get toys and they get welcomed in. You know hopefully in the future they can take this over. Maybe they will be riding one day and running this thing," Latin American Motorcycle Association Vice President Ed Gruba said.

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Sara B

Christmas traditions from around the world

The 'bad cop' of Christmas, Krampus in NorwayPhoto byShutterstock. Christmas is upon us, and I am always fascinated with traditions in other countries. However, when I looked up Christmas traditions, these are a few interesting ones.
Dip Rai

‎The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
121K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy