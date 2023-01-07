Read full article on original website
27 First News
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
27 First News
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
27 First News
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
27 First News
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
27 First News
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
27 First News
Jean Keller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jean is survived by her children,...
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
27 First News
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
27 First News
Leona B. Sharak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona B. Sharak, 93, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Poland. She was born May 17, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Jesse Merwin and the late Lila (Sines) Merwin. She attended Believers Church in...
27 First News
Catherine Marie DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie DeNiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield. Catherine was born on April 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Rose Lubonovic Bernardich. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
27 First News
Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke. Zoe was a...
27 First News
Michelle “Mikey” Ann Hollinger, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Michelle Ann Hollinger, 61, of Campbell Ohio, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. Ms Hollinger was born July 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Ethel McMullen Hollinger. She was...
27 First News
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
27 First News
Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
27 First News
Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
27 First News
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
27 First News
Leonard E. Lance, Winona, Ohio
WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Leonard E. Lance, 97, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home. Leonard was born November 1, 1925, in West Andover, Ohio, son of the late Ray C. and Louisa B. (Emch) Lance. Leonard was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of...
27 First News
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
27 First News
Raymond G. Taylor, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond G. Taylor, 89, of Transfer, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
27 First News
Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
