North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at North Platte High School. The Stars would take the victory in the girls game over the Bulldogs, while the North Platte boys got the victory in game number two.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rebel Sjeklocha receives Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown

Rebel Sjeklocha received her crown from Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala on Saturday evening at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant in June during the Nebraskaland Days celebration and will be competing for Miss Rodeo America 2024 in December.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala Basketball hosts Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Basketball played host to the Cozad Haymakers Friday as the both the girls and the boys were in action at Prairie View School. Ogallala would go on to take the victory in both games as the girls won 57-37, and the boys won 72-45. Next...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg hosts double-header vs Century

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 8-1 Gothenburg Swedes are at home hosting the undefeated Centura Lady Centurians, who come in with a 10-0 record. The Swedes couldn’t do anything wrong as they went into halftime with a 20-point lead. In the second half, Centura tried to make a slight...
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE
knopnews2.com

Sutherland Lady Sailors hosted the Sandhills-Thedford Lady Knight

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sutherland Lady Sailors hosted the visitors, the Sandhills-Thedford Knights, Friday night. The Sailors are in search of their first win of the season, while the Knights are coming in with a 5-4 record. Starting off in the first half, it was relatively slow as both...
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Daddy, daughter dance creates memories Saturday in North Platte

The fifth annual daddy/daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson of Hershey offered an opportunity for memory making. On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue 304. Wilson said the event reached its capacity early on in the week. Wilson, a senior at Hershey High School,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Telegraph

Connick promoted at Visit North Platte

Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte, the agency said Friday in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Connick joined the Visitors Bureau five years ago...
knopnews2.com

Cozad Haymakers host the Irish of St Pat’s in a double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cozad Lady Haymakers hosted the Lady Irish of St. Pat’s. Cozad comes in with a 3-7 record, and the Irish come in with a 6-5 record. Starting the second quarter with a five-point lead, Tonja Heirigs scored six unanswered points to put the Irish ahead by 11 at the half.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

