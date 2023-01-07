Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter

Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Baffled owner finds missing car moved, locked and undamaged: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman reported that someone had stolen her vehicle from the Shopping Plaza parking lot at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 21. She called the police station the following day after finding it parked behind a building on East Washington Street. Police met her there and found the car parked, locked and undamaged.
Driver stopped in a stolen rental car: North Ridgeville police blotter
A driver was stopped for a traffic violation on December 20. The rental car he was driving had been reported stolen. The car was impounded and the driver and passenger were detained. After a brief investigation, they were released. Drunk driving: Ohio 10. A driver was stopped and arrested on...
cleveland19.com
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23,...
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by occupant of a Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
Canton police: Homeowner stabs, kills intruder
CANTON, Ohio — A burglary suspect is dead after an encounter with a homeowner Sunday night, Canton police said in a news release. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 340 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. Officers responded there after two separate reports of a burglary in progress on the same street.
cleveland19.com
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted in Westlake for forcing her way into the Stonehouse Grill office and stealing cash tips from the desk, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. The Center Ridge Road restaurant reported the theft around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Westlake Police...
Ohio deputies mock 'Blizzard Bandit' who made off with 'precisely $0.00'
Ohio officials say that a “Blizzard Bandit” broke into a pub in December and left the building with no money, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Are they connected? Local police investigate latest target in string of luxury car thefts
Police agencies across Northeast Ohio are trying to figure out if the same group of brazen thieves are stealing luxury vehicles from high-end dealerships.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Several holiday drunks on the road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light at Cahoon Road. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area. Officers are investigating.
New charges for what happened just before firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new justice for a Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with new charges for what happened just before he was killed by a hit and run driver.
Medina police providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners in effort to prevent car thefts
MEDINA, Ohio — Medina police are providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai vehicle owners in an effort to prevent people from stealing them. The department says it has about 50 of the locks available. Those living in either Medina or Lafayette Township are eligible to receive one, and they will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
