U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday after failing to sustain momentum from the first big rally of the year last week. Technology led the way higher, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rising 0.6%, an outlier in the session, though far below the climb of more than 2% the index saw earlier into trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each turned lower into the close, falling 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively after paring the day's gains.

10 HOURS AGO