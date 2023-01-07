ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
msn.com

Jim Cramer Says He's 'Still Feeling Good' About These 5 Stocks From 'Mutilated' Nasdaq

Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has recommended five stocks from the Nasdaq Index that he believes could be decent additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com

2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 5 Nasdaq losers could rebound in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year's worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. "Out of the Nasdaq's biggest losers, I think Qualcomm, Lam Research, Micron, and Airbnb will...
Zacks.com

Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022

U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Chart Industries is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq builds on last week's gains; S&P 500, Dow fall to start week

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday after failing to sustain momentum from the first big rally of the year last week. Technology led the way higher, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rising 0.6%, an outlier in the session, though far below the climb of more than 2% the index saw earlier into trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each turned lower into the close, falling 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively after paring the day's gains.
msn.com

Why Apple Stock Was the Apple of Investors' Eyes Today

Buoyed by good U.S. jobs data on Friday, investors were in a bullish mood and willing to consider buying beaten-down tech stocks. This helped push the price of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares up by 4%, as did a pair of fresh analyst takes on the company. So what. Before market...
msn.com

1 Future Risk Investors Need to Know About Before Buying Semiconductor Stocks

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and the fear that there is too much manufacturing expansion happening at once. Is there enough demand to make all these new plants profitable? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
TheStreet

Buy the Dip in Lululemon Stock? Let’s Check the Chart.

Some warning signs are going off on Monday morning, one of them courtesy of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Free Report. The athleisure apparel specialist's shares were off as much as 12% after the open following a bearish update. The overall market is rallying nicely on the day. Lululemon stock...

