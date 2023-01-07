ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Football Adds Will Friend to Coaching Staff

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

Friend is head coach Zach Arnett's latest hire, but his position has not yet been revealed.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett announced the addition of Will Friend to his coaching staff on Friday evening.

Friend's position has not yet been announced, but he has experience as an assistant with six different programs, including three SEC schools.

The Philadelphia, Mississippi, native started his collegiate coaching career as an offensive line coach at Gardner-Webb during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. He took on the same position at UAB from 2007-2010 and helped the program reach new heights.

Friend got his first Power 5 coaching opportunity with Georgia in 2011, where he coached the offensive line and later took on the role of running game coordinator. His success with the Bulldogs caught the attention of the staff at Colorado State, and he moved out of the SEC to become the Rams' offensive coordinator while also working with the offensive line.

During his three seasons at Colorado State, Friend ran a high-powered offense that was among the best in the country in both points per game and yards per game.

In 2018, Friend moved back to the SEC, this time as the offensive line coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. He transitioned again in 2021, taking on the same position at Auburn under former head coach Bryan Harsin. Friend was not kept with the Tigers at the end of the program's tumultuous 2022 season.

During his time as a collegiate coach, Friend has helped nine offensive linemen reach the NFL. He has also held a significant role in recruiting at many of his previous schools.

Much of Arnett's new staff is beginning to come together, but one key role is missing: Mississippi State's newest offensive coordinator. The position is expected to be filled soon.

